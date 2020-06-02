DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Diapers Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The baby diapers market is poised to grow by USD 16.94 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the declining rate of infant mortality and consumers' shift toward natural and organic products. In addition, increasing focus on steps to improve product features is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The baby diapers market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.
The baby diapers market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Disposable
- Training
- Swim pants
- Others
By Geographic Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
This study identifies the rising R&D investments by key market competitors as one of the prime reasons driving the baby diapers market growth during the next few years. Also, lower fertility rate and population control measures contributing to declining birth rate and increasing emphasis on creative marketing strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The baby diapers market covers the following areas:
- Baby diapers market sizing
- Baby diapers market forecast
- Baby diapers market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby diapers market vendors that include Domtar Corp., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, The Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group. Also, the baby diapers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Disposable - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Training - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Swim pants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online channels - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- Domtar Corp.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- First Quality Enterprises Inc.
- Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
- Unilever Group
