NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This report is 80% complete and can be delivered within three working days post order confirmation and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 in 2020 and forecast.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916727/?utm_source=PRN
Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market By Application (Anxiety Disorder, Mood Disorder, Substance Abuse Disorder, Personality Disorder, Attention Deficit Disorder), By Healthcare Setting (Outpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, Inpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, Others), By Industry (Medical, Sports, Others), By Treatment (Counselling, Medication, Support Services, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025
Global behavioral rehabilitation market is expected to register a robust CAGR through 2025 owing to factors like high incidence of behavioral disorders and rising number of rehabilitation centers. Additionally, growing awareness among patients, increasing incidences of depression and substance abuse cases services provided by various hospitals for treating behavioral disorders are working as a catalyst for the growth of global behavioral rehabilitation market.
People who develop certain forms of addiction or mental depression and need counselling, hence behavioral rehabilitation centers provide such services to them.Addiction is often both a cause and result of emotional or behavioral problems.
Addicts may not know how to handle their emotions and turn to alcohol or drugs to suppress painful feelings.Such behavior requires immediate treatment and counselling.
Behavioral rehabilitation centers include services provided by social workers, counselors, psychiatrists, neurologists and physicians.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), it is anticipated that one in every five (20%) children and adolescent has a mental health disorder at some point in their life from childhood to adolescence. This high prevalence of mental disorders provides a lucrative opportunity for behavioral rehabilitation providing companies. Additionally, with the increasing penetration of internet, therapists and physicians are providing treatments with the help of mobile applications and online video calling for behavioral disorders.
The global behavioral rehabilitation market also faces some restrains.Lack of proper awareness and certain taboos associated with mental health limits the growth of global behavioral rehabilitation market.
Also, lack of proper reimbursements might also hamper the growth of behavioral rehabilitation market, globally.
The global behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented based on application, healthcare setting, industry, treatment and region.Based on application, the behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented into anxiety disorder, mood disorder, substance abuse disorder, personality disorder and attention deficit disorder.
In 2019, anxiety disorder held significant share in global behavioral rehabilitation market owing to increasing prevalence of anxiety, especially among youth.
Based on healthcare setting, the global behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented into outpatient behavioral rehabilitation, inpatient behavioral rehabilitation and residential behavioral rehabilitation. The outpatient behavioral rehabilitation centers dominated the market in 2019 as it allows freedom and flexibility to the patients during the treatment.
Major players operating in the global behavioral rehabilitation market include AAC HOLDINGS INC., Behavioral Health Group, Acadia Healthcare, Aurora Behavioral Health System, Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc., Magellan Health Inc., Niznik Behavioral Health, Promises Behavioral Health, Springstone Inc., Universal Health Services Inc., Psychiatric Solutions, Inc., CRC Health, American Addiction Centers, Inc., Baxter Regional Medical Center and others. The market players are focusing on developing new products and services to make a strong grip in the global behavioral rehabilitation market.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2021–2025
Objective of the Study:
• To analyze and forecast the market size of global behavioral rehabilitation market.
• To classify and forecast global behavioral rehabilitation market based on application, healthcare setting, industry, treatment and regional distribution.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global behavioral rehabilitation market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global behavioral rehabilitation market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for global behavioral rehabilitation market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global behavioral rehabilitation market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.
Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.
Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, service providers and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global behavioral rehabilitation market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.
Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.
Key Target Audience:
• Behavioral rehabilitation companies, service providers and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to behavioral rehabilitation
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, service providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, global behavioral rehabilitation market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Market, By Application:
o Anxiety Disorder
o Mood Disorder
o Substance Abuse Disorder
o Personality Disorder
o Attention Deficit Disorder
• Market, By Healthcare Setting:
o Outpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation
o Inpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation
o Residential Behavioral Rehabilitation
• Market, By Industry:
o Medical
o Sports
o Aerospace
o Gaming & Entertainment
o Others
• Market, By Treatment:
o Counselling
o Medication
o Support Services
o Others
• Market, By Region:
o North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
o Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Russia
o Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
o Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
o South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global behavioral rehabilitation market.
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Company Information
• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916727/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001