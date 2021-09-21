DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Publishing 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical publishing is a $10 billion industry whose market leaders enjoy double-digit profit margins, serving one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. Medical publishing has a diverse set of revenue channels. In this report, the overall market and each market segment are divided into five content delivery channels: books, journals, online content, abstracting and indexing, and other activities.
Global Medical Publishing 2021-2025 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
- Analysis of market size and structure
- Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers
- Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
- Market projections to 2025 by publishing activity.
Global Medical Publishing 2021-2025 provides the intelligence to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition in the dynamic markets for STM content worldwide. Examples of some of the trends covered include:
- Breakdown of publishing activities, trends and forecast
- Analysis of COVID-19 impact, both immediate and long term
- Key mergers and acquisitions in medical publishing
- Global physician, nursing, dentistry employment
- Global health expenditure forecast
- U.S. import/export data for technical, scientific and professional books
- The emergence of transformative agreements with libraries
- Leading research funders and their links to publishers and journals
Global Medical Publishing 2021-2025 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the medical publishing industry.
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY
DEFINITION OF MEDICAL PUBLISHING
- Journals
- Books
- Online Content
- Other Activities
- Abstracting & Indexing Services
- Elimination
- Scope of the Report
- Primary & Secondary Research
- Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results
- Executive Summary
- Key Facts & Trends
- The Ten Largest Publishers Hold 50% of the Global Medical Market
- Online Content Posts Strong Growth, Will Continue to Drive Medical Publishing Market
- Medical Journals Show Stability Through COVID-19 Pandemic
- North America Remains Key Market With 46% of Global Sales
- World Health Care Expenditures Slowed Due to COVID-19
- Continuing Medical Education and Visualization Tools Hot Properties in M&A Deals
CHAPTER 1: GLOBAL MEDICAL PUBLISHING MARKET
- Market Size
- Journals
- Online Content
- Books
- Other Activities
- Abstracting & Indexing (A&I) Services
- Elimination
- Medical Publishing by Geography
- Regional Breakdown:
- Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Currency Impact
CHAPTER 2: LEADING MEDICAL PUBLISHERS
- Elsevier
- Wolters Kluwer
- IBM Watson Health
- Springer Nature
- John Wiley & Sons
- Informa
- Hearst Health
- Athena Health
- Thieme Publishing
- American Medical Association
- EBSCO Information Services
- BMJ Publishing Group
- NEJM Group
- MDPI
CHAPTER 3: TRENDS & FORECAST
- Current Trends in Medical Publishing
- World Health Expenditure
- Academic Library Trends
- Renew, Transform, Cancel: Libraries Are Choosing Their Big Deal Options Very Carefully
- Transformative Agreements
- Average Journal Prices Increase Every Year
- Leading Research Funders and Their Link to Publishing Activity
- Health Care Advertising Increasingly Digital and Consumer Based
- Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Export Trends
- Technical, Scientific & Professional Book Import Trends
- Employment Trends: Medical Doctors, Nurses & Dentists
- Medical Publishing Forecast
