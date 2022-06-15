DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologic Therapies for Wound Care: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the global market for wound care biologics. It describes different types of wound care biologics, including cellular and/or tissue-based products (CTPs), skin substitutes and topical agents, and their current and historical market revenues.
Wound treatment is complex and varies across a broad continuum of care. A significant percentage of hard-to-heal wounds often require a number of advanced solutions. Biological therapies are an emerging approach in modern wound care, as they can stimulate the body's own natural healing power by activating its inherent ability to repair and regenerate.
These utilize some form of biological component such as collagen, cells and ECM technologies to support wound closure. The mechanism of action involves orchestrating an ideal environment to support regenerative healing as well as help stimulate the recruitment and proliferation of cells involved in wound repair.
The overall cost of treating hard-to-heal wounds is rising sharply. Due to the enormous costs associated with delayed wound healing, a growing number of patients worldwide are receiving advanced treatment of wounds. Biologics have demonstrated improved chronic and acute wound healing rates at a lower overall cost than traditional wound care products, and demand for these products is growing. Wound care biologics manufacturers are investing in educating healthcare professionals and clinicians about the clinical and cost advantages of biologics in wound care.
As the global healthcare system moves from a fee-for-service to a value-based health care delivery and reimbursement model, the demand for biologics is expected to grow significantly in coming years. The market is also expected to benefit from continuous R&D. However, high cost, reimbursement and pricing issues and a changing regulatory landscape remain the key restraining factors in the market.
Skin substitutes are categorized into acellular and cellular composition, as well as biologic and bioengineered materials. Biologic skin substitutes are categorized into allografts and acellular animal derived tissue-based products or xenografts. Bioengineered skin substitutes are categorized into cellular and acellular or biosynthetic.
This report also studies applications for biologics in the care of chronic wounds and acute wounds. The market for chronic wounds includes venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and arterial and other ulcers. The market for acute wounds includes surgical and traumatic wounds and burns. An in-depth analysis of the market includes historical data and market projections based on sales by product type, application, end user and region.
The report provides discusses the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market shares. The scope of this report does not include biologics used for soft tissue reinforcement during plastic and reconstructive surgery. Such surgery is performed to treat structures of the human body that are affected aesthetically or functionally due to defects and abnormalities.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data for 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Characterization and quantification of the market potential for wound care biologics, and market size estimation and forecast by product type, composition, application, end user vertical, and geographic region
- Description of the integumentary system, wound classifications and wound healing process, and discussion on ECM composition and its importance in skin wound healing
- Insight into the recent government regulations, reimbursement procedures, technological updates, 510 (K) approvals, and active clinical trials in wound care biologics that can shape the future marketplace
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, challenges and issues, and other macroeconomic forces influencing the progress of this market
- Market share analysis of the key companies operating in the industry and Porter's five forces analysis and their impact on the global market for wound care biologics
- Descriptive company profiles of major global players, including AlloSource, Bioventus LLC, BioTissue Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., MiMedx, Stryker Corp., and Smith & Nephew, Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Integumentary System
- Wound Classifications
- Wound Healing Process
- Hemostasis
- Inflammation
- Proliferation
- Maturation or Remodeling
- Ecm Composition and Its Importance in Skin Wound Healing
- Biological Therapies for Wound Care
- Autologous
- Allogenic
- Heterologous/Xenogeneic
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population
- Greater Incidence of Non-Communicable/Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Acceptance of Regenerative Technologies and Protocols for Complex Wound Treatment
- Increasing Technology Innovations and New Product Developments
- Improving Reimbursement Environment
- Market Restraints
- High Cost
- Reimbursement and Pricing Issues
- Changing Regulatory Landscape
- Market Opportunities
- Market Consolidation
- Underpenetrated Markets Outside the U.S.
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market for Wound Biologics
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Overview
- Ctps or Skin Substitutes
- Topical Agents
- Growth Factors
- Global Market for Wound Biologics by Product Type
- Ctps or Skin Substitute Types
- Acellular
- Cellular
- Global Market for Ctps/Skin Substitutes, by Composition Type
- Based on Type of Material
- Biologic Skin Substitutes/Biologic Grafts
- Bioengineered Skin Substitutes/Bioengineered Grafts
- Global Market for Ctps/Skin Substitutes by Material
- Global Market for Biologic Ctps/Skin Substitutes by Tissue Source
- Global Market for Bioengineered Skin Substitutes by Composition Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Chronic Wounds
- Common Types of Chronic Wounds
- Acute Wounds
- Common Types of Acute Wounds
- Global Market for Wound Care Biologics by Wound Type
- Global Market for Chronic Wound Care Biologics by Wound Type
- Global Market for Acute Wound Care Biologics by Wound Type
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Wound Care Biologics by Region
- North America
- Market Analysis
- Market Revenue
- Europe
- Market Analysis
- Market Revenue
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Analysis
- Market Revenue
- Rest of World
- Market Analysis
- Market Revenue
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Hospital Outpatient Wound Centers
- Inpatient Settings/Hospitals
- Office or Clinic Settings
- Global Market for Wound Care Biologics by End-user
Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure and New Product Developments
- Fda Regulatory Review and Approval Process Governing Ctps or Skin Substitutes
- Premarket Approval
- 510(K) Clearance
- Biologics License Application
- 361 Human Cells, Tissues and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (Hct/Ps)
- Humanitarian Device Exemption
- Coverage and Reimbursement
- Medicare Coverage
- Medicaid
- Private Payers
- Fda Approvals for Wound Care Biologics by Approval Type
- 510 (K) Approvals
- Bla Approvals
- Wound Care Biologics in Clinical Development
- Products
- Applications
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Market Shares of Leading Companies
- Key Market Players by Product Type
- Allografts
- Acellular Animal Derived Tissue-Based Products/Xenografts
- Cellular Bioengineered
- Acellular Bioengineered/Biosynthetic
- Topical Agents
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Allergan Aesthetics
- Allosource
- Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.
- Aziyo Biologics
- Biotissue Inc.
- Bioventus LLC
- Convatec Group plc
- Cook Biotech Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
- Mallinckrodt plc
- Mimedx
- Mtf Biologics
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
- Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC
- Smith & Nephew, plc
- Stimlabs LLC
- Stryker Corp.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/273hjd
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biologic-therapy-wound-care-technology-market-report-2022-increasing-technology-innovations-and-new-product-developments-301568483.html
SOURCE Research and Markets