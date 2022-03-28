DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Profiles and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights into the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (bio-CDMO) market, including emerging trends, growth opportunities, and profiles of leading bio-CDMOs and their business model evolution.
The growth of next-generation biologics and personalized therapies and the emergence of small and midsize biotechnology companies drive bio-CDMOs toward becoming end-to-end integrated service providers for better customer value creation. Next-generation biologics require outsourcing in the early stages of development.
With limited or no in-house bioprocess development capacity for new modalities, big pharmaceutical firms and small and emerging biotechnology companies seek outsourcing for these services. To support the outsourcing demand, bio-CDMOs expand to provide contract research services, leading to their adoption of the CRDMO model: contract research, development, and manufacturing.
Company profiles included in this research service offer a brief overview of the bio-CDMO's value proposition and strategic analysis. The report also emphasizes key strategic collaborations and expansion plans across the biopharmaceutical market.
Recent expansion activities in the market reflect the increasing role of bio-CDMOs as a strategic partner in developing new modalities. Bio-CDMOs build capacity and capability to support modalities such as cell and gene therapy and mRNA.
The biopharmaceutical market is skewed toward these modalities following the success of mRNA technology in COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.
Research Highlights
- Role of bio-CDMOs in COVID-19 vaccine scale-up
- Key trends shaping the bio-CDMO industry
- In-house versus outsourcing manufacturing capacity of biologics
- Key themes driving collaborations/expansions
- Recent notable acquisitions and capacity expansions by leading bio-CDMOs
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Biologics CDMO (Bio-CDMO) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Trends Shaping the Bio-CDMO Industry
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Role of Bio-CDMOs in COVID-19 Vaccine Scale-Up
- Key Manufacturing Partnerships with Bio-CDMOs for Approved COVID-19 Vaccines-United States
- Key Manufacturing Partnerships with Bio-CDMOs for Approved COVID-19 Vaccines-Europe
- In-House versus Outsourcing Manufacturing Trends
- Key Themes Driving Bio-CDMO Collaborations/Expansions
- Recent Notable Acquisitions
- Capacity Expansion Plans-Tier I Companies
- Capacity Expansion Plans-Tier II/III Companies
- Capacity Expansion Plans-Specialized CDMOs and Other Companies
- Transition from CDMO to CRDMO
3. Company Profile-Lonza
- Business Overview
- Revenue and Technology Overview
- Value Proposition
- Strategic Analysis
3. Company Profile-Samsung Biologics
- Business Overview
- Revenue and Technology Overview
- Value Proposition
- Strategic Analysis
4. Company Profile-Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellenceT
- Business Overview
- Revenue and Technology Overview
- Value Proposition
- Strategic Analysis
5. Company Profile-Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Business Overview
- Revenue and Technology Overview
- Value Proposition
- Strategic Analysis
6. Company Profile-WuXi Biologics
- Business Overview
- Revenue and Technology Overview
- Value Proposition
- Strategic Analysis
7. Company Profile-Catalent
- Business Overview
- Revenue and Technology Overview
- Value Proposition
- Strategic Analysis
8. Company Profile-AGC Biologics
- Business Overview
- Value Proposition
- Strategic Analysis
9. Company Profile-WuXi AppTec
- Business Overview
- Revenue and Technology Overview
- Value Proposition
- Strategic Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Strategic Partnerships to Facilitate the Transition from CDMO to CRDMO
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Expand Manufacturing Capacity for pDNA
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Small-scale Agility to Support Specific CGT Needs of Emerging Biopharma Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/920pil
