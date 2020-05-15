DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biomedical Sensor Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biomedical Sensor market is expected to reach $18.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026. Biomedical sensors are the tools used for the detection of a specific chemical, physical or biological process and then transmit this data. These sensors are used to monitor the food, environmental conditions, safety of medicines and other substances.
Factors such as growing occurrence of lifestyle diseases, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and increasing demand for patient monitoring are driving the market growth. Although limited storage capacity restrains market growth, sophisticated sensor based applications are opportunities for the Biomedical Sensor market.
Based on type, the wireless segment is going to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period, as it is more convenient to use and therefore has a high demand.
The key vendors mentioned are Johnson & Johnson , Thermofisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Ametek Electronic, Medtronic Inc, Analog Devices, Beckman Coulter, Danaher Corporation, Avago Technologies Limited, Honeywell International, Bio-Rad Labs, Stellar Technologies, and Biovision Technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Biomedical Sensor Market, By Category
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Chemical
5.3 Biological
5.4 Physical
6 Global Biomedical Sensor Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wireless
6.3 Wired
7 Global Biomedical Sensor Market, By Parameter
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oxygenation
7.3 Electrocardiogram (ECG)/EEG (Electroencephalogram)
7.4 Infrared Sensors
7.5 Motion Sensors
7.6 Blood Flow Meter
7.7 Inertial Sensors
7.8 Fibre Optic Sensors
7.9 Pressure
7.10 Image/ Position
7.11 Temperature
7.12 Biochemical
7.13 Force
7.14 Pulse Oximeter
7.15 Coronary Imaging
8 Global Biomedical Sensor Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 In- vivo
8.3 In-vitro
9 Global Biomedical Sensor Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Diagnostic Labs
9.3 Hospitals & Clinics
9.4 Pharmaceutical
9.5 Ambulatory Care
9.6 Research Labs
10 Global Biomedical Sensor Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Strategic Benchmarking
12 Vendors Landscape
- Johnson & Johnson
- Thermofisher Scientific
- Abbott Laboratories
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
- Ametek Electronic
- Medtronic Inc
- Analog Devices
- Beckman Coulter
- Danaher Corporation
- Avago Technologies Limited
- Honeywell International
- Bio-Rad Labs
- Stellar Technologies
- Biovision Technologies
