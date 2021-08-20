DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Recent Market Activity
- US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
- Chromatography Leads the Pack
- Global Market for Gas Chromatography Systems
- Competitive Landscape
- A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview
- Growing Biopharmaceutical Market Drives Demand for Bioseparation Systems
- New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals-2017
- New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2016
- New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approval: 2015
- Biopharmaceutical Industry Transforms Downstream Processing
- Growing Biological Drug Manufacturing Capacity to Drive Growth
- Growing Market for Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Review of Current Status and Future Prospects
- Approved Monoclonal Antibodies: 2014-2017
- An Insight into Bioseparation of mAbs
- Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for Bioseparation Technologies
- Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe
- UU Approved Biosimilars As Of December 2017
Europe Approved Biosimilars As Of December 2017
- R&D Funding Crucial for Biologics and Bioseparation Market
- Huge Biopharmaceutical Pipeline - A Clear Indicator of Future Prospects
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Need for Further Advances in Downstream Processing Techniques
- Process Optimization and Cost Reduction - Key Goals of Innovations in Bioseparation
- Continuous Bioseparation Gains Momentum
- Process Intensification
- Single-Use Systems Play a Key Role
- Minimizing Centrifugation Steps
- Integration of Down-Stream and Up-Stream
- Developmental Efforts
- Focus on Enhancing Capture Increases
- Introduction of Diversified Resins on the Rise
- Multicolumn System Lower Buffer and Resin Requirement
- Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention
- Select Commercial Disposable/Single-Use Technologies by Process Technique
- Innovations in Single-use Systems
- Increasing Biopharma Productivity and Efficiency via Continuous Manufacturing
- Changing Paradigm of Primary Recovery in Bioseparation
- Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Chromatography - The Gold Standard Purification Technology
- Continuous Chromatography - A Key Technology for the Biopharma Sector
- Challenges to Separate Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Chromatography to the Rescue
- Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing
- SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention
- Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography
- A Comparison of Protein and Synthetic Ligands
- Increasing Alternatives to Protein A Column based Capturing
- Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns
- Chiral Chromatography Increases in Popularity
- Flexible and Selective Chromatography Improves Biopharmaceutical Efficiencies
- Chromatography Efficiency and Selectivity
- Mixed-Mode Chromatography
- Multimode Chromatography
- Mixed-Mode and Multimode Media Offer Cost Savings
- Awareness of Mixed Mode and Multimode Media Operating Modes Critical
- Magnetic Separation as an Alternative to Chromatography - A Review
- Reversible Precipitation - A Novel Bioseparation Technology
