KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotechnology giant CSL Limited, parent company of biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring and world-leading influenza provider Seqirus, will present at the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Paul Perreault will present the company's overview on Monday, January 13, at 3:30 p.m. PT, (6:30 p.m. ET), at the Westin St. Francis Hotel.
To listen to CSL Limited's presentation live via webcast visit csl.com and click on Investor Relations/Presentations.
About CSL
CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus – provides life-saving products to more than 70 countries and employs more than 25,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita at CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL.