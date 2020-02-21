DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market (4th Edition), 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market (4th Edition), 2019-2030 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapeutics over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across
[A] key therapeutic areas (genetic disorders, hematological malignancies, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, inflammatory disorders, eye disorders and skin disorders),
[B] different mechanisms of action (T-cell retargeting / activation, cytokines retargeting / neutralization, dual ligands blocking and others),
[C] key targets (CD3 x CD19, CD30 x CD16A, Factor IXa x Factor X, IL-13 x IL-4, IL-17A x Albumin, IL-17A x IL-17F, IL-1 x IL-1, Psl x PcrV, TNF- x HSA and VEGF-A x ANG-2),
[D] type of antibody formats (asymmetric, fragments, symmetric and others),
[E] key players (AbbVie, Affibody, Affimed, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Merck, Roche, Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceutical) and
[F] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Concept of an Antibody
3.3. Structure of an Antibody
3.4. Functions of an Antibody
3.5. Mechanism of Action of an Antibody
3.6. Concept of Monoclonal Antibodies
3.7. Antibody Therapeutics
3.8. Historical Evolution of Antibody Therapeutics
3.9. Types of Advanced Antibody Therapeutics
3.9.1. Fc Engineered and Glycoengineered Antibodies
3.9.2. Antibody Fragments
3.9.3. Fusion Proteins
3.9.4. Intrabodies
3.9.5. Bispecific Antibodies
3.10. Bispecific Antibody Formats
3.10.1. Single-Chain-based Formats (Fc Independent Antibody Formats)
3.10.1.1. Tandem scFvs (single-chain variable fragments) and Triple bodies
3.10.1.2. Bispecific Single-Domain Antibody Fusion Proteins
3.10.1.3. Diabodies / Diabody Derivatives
3.10.1.4. Fusion Proteins
3.10.1.5. Fusion Proteins Devoid of Fc Regions
3.10.2. Immunoglobulin G (IgG)-based Formats (Fc Dependent Antibody Formats)
3.10.2.1. Quadromas
3.10.2.2. Knobs-Into-Holes
3.10.2.3. Dual Variable Domain Ig
3.10.2.4. IgG-scFv
3.10.2.5. Two-in-one or Dual Action Fab (DAF) Antibodies
3.10.2.6. Half Molecule Exchange
3.10.2.7. - Bodies
3.11. Mechanisms of Action of Bispecific Antibodies
3.11.1. Retargeting Immune Effectors (NK Cells and T Cells) to Tumor Cells
3.11.2. Directly Targeting Malignant / Tumor Cells
3.11.3. Retargeting of Toxins
3.11.5. Targeting Tumor Angiogenesis
3.11.6. Other Mechanisms
3.12. Applications of Bispecific Antibodies
4. MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Developer Landscape
4.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Clinical Pipeline
4.4. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Early Stage Pipeline
4.6. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Combination Therapy Candidates
4.7. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Non-Industry Players
4.8. Emerging Novel Antibody Therapeutic Modalities
5. BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS: TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: List of Technology Platforms
5.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Technology Platform Profiles
5.3.1. Bispecific T-cell Engager (BiTE) (Amgen)
5.3.1.1. Overview
5.3.1.2. Technology Details
5.3.1.3. Structure of BiTE Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.1.4. Pipeline of BiTE Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.1.5. Advantages of BiTE Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.1.6. Partnerships and Collaborations
5.3.2. DuoBody (Genmab)
5.3.2.1. Overview
5.3.2.2. Technology Details
5.3.2.3. Structure of DuoBody Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.2.4. Pipeline of DuoBody Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.2.5. Advantages of DuoBody Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.2.6. Partnerships and Collaborations
5.3.3. Xmab Antibody Engineering Platform (Xencor)
5.3.3.1. Overview
5.3.3.2. Technology Details
5.3.3.3. Pipeline of Xmab Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.3.4. Advantages of Xmab Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.3.5. Partnerships and Collaborations
5.3.4. WuXibodyTM Bispecific Engineering Platform (WuXi Biologics)
5.3.4.1. Overview
5.3.4.2. Pipeline of WuXibodyTM Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.4.3. Advantages of WuXibodyTM Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.4.4. Partnerships and Collaborations
5.3.5. Anticalin (Pieris Pharmaceuticals)
5.3.5.1. Overview
5.3.5.2. Structure of Anticalin Bispecific Fusion Proteins
5.3.5.3. Pipeline of Anticalin Bispecific Fusion Proteins
5.3.5.4. Advantages of Anticalin Bispecific antibody Platform
5.3.5.5. Partnerships and Collaborations
5.3.6. Azymetric (Zymeworks)
5.3.6.1. Overview
5.3.6.2. Technology Details
5.3.6.3. Structure of Azymetric Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.6.4. Pipeline of Azymetric Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.6.5. Advantages of the AzymetricTM Bispecific Antibodies
5.3.6.6. Partnerships and Collaborations
5.4. Geographical Distribution of Technology Providers
5.5. Bispecific Antibody Technology Platforms: Comparative Analysis
6. DRUG PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Marketed Drug Profiles
6.2.1. Blincyto / Blinatumomab / AMG103 / MT103 (Amgen)
6.2.1.1. Company Overview
6.2.1.2. Drug Overview
6.2.2. Hemlibra / Emicizumab / RG6013 / ACE910 / RO5534262 (Chugai Pharmaceutical / Roche)
6.2.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2.2. Drug Overview
6.3. Late Stage Drug Profiles
6.4. RG7716 / RO6867461 / Faricimab (Roche / Genentech)
6.4.1 Drug Overview
6.5. Ozoralizumab / TS-152 / ATN103 (Ablynx / Eddingpharm / Taisho Pharmaceuticals)
6.5.1 Drug Overview
6.6. ABT-165 (AbbVie)
6.6.1 Overview of Drug, Current Development Status and Clinical Results
6.7. ABY-035 (Affibody)
6.7.1. Drug Overview
6.8. AFM13 (Affimed)
6.8.1 Drug Overview
6.9. AMG 570 / MEDI0700 (Amgen)
6.9.1. Drug Overview
6.10. KN026 (Alphamab)
6.10.1. Drug Overview
6.11. KN046 (Alphamab)
6.11.1. Drug Overview
6.12. M1095 / ALX-0761 (Merck / Ablynx / Avillion)
6.12.1. Drug Overview
6.13. M7824 / Bintrafusp Alfa (Merck / GlaxoSmithKline)
6.13.1. Drug Overview
6.14. MCLA-128 (Merus)
6.14.1. Drug Overview
6.15. MEDI3902 / Gremubamab (MedImmune /AstraZeneca)
6.15.1. Drug Overview
6.16. MEDI7352 (AstraZeneca)
6.16.1. Drug Overview
6.17. REGN1979 (Regeneron)
6.17.1. Drug Overview
6.18. ZW25 (Zymeworks)
6.18.1. Drug Overview
7. KEY INSIGHTS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Analysis by Therapeutic Area and Phase of Development
7.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Spider-Web Analysis based on Mechanism of Action
7.4. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Two-Dimensional Scatter Plot Analysis based on Target Combinations
7.4.1 Key Parameters
7.5. Logo Landscape: Analysis of Developers by Company Size
8. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS: BIG PHARMA PLAYERS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Top Pharmaceutical Companies
8.2.1. Analysis by Target Antigen
8.2.2. Analysis by Type of Antibody Format
8.2.3. Analysis by Mechanism of Action
8.2.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
8.2.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Partnerships and Collaborations
10. CONTRACT SERVICES FOR BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Manufacturing of Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics
10.3. Key Considerations for Selecting a Suitable CMO / CRO Partner
11. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Methodology
11.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis
12. CASE STUDY: REGULATORY GUIDELINES FOR BISPECIFIC ANTIBODIES
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Guidelines Issued by Regulatory Authorities
12.2.1. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
12.2.2. World Health Organization (WHO)
12.2.3. The International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use
13. CASE STUDY: PROMOTIONAL / MARKETING STRATEGIES
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Overview of Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns
13.3. Summary: Product Website Analysis
13.4. Summary: Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads
13.5. Promotional Analysis: Blincyto
13.5.1. Drug Overview
13.5.2. Product Website analysis
13.5.2.1. Messages for Healthcare Professionals
13.5.2.2. Message for Patients
13.5.3. Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads
13.5.4. Other Promotional Strategies
13.5.4.1. Presence in Conferences
13.6. Promotional Analysis: Hemlibra
13.6.1. Drug Overview
13.6.2. Product Website Analysis
13.6.2.1. Messages for Healthcare Professionals
13.6.2.3. Messages for Patients
13.6.3. Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads
13.6.3.1. Co-pay Program
13.6.3.2. Independent Co-pay Assistance Foundation
13.6.3.3. Genentech Patient Foundation
13.6.4. Other Promotional Strategies
13.6.4.1. Presence in Conferences
14. SWOT ANALYSIS
15. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Scope and Limitations
15.3. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
15.4. Overall Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market, 2019-2030
15.4.1. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Therapeutic Area
15.4.2. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Mechanism of Action
15.4.3. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Target Antigen
15.4.4. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Antibody Format
15.4.5. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Key Players
15.4.6. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Geography
15.5. Bispecific Antibody Market: Value Creation Analysis
15.6. Bispecific Antibody Therapeutics Market: Product-wise Sales Forecasts
15.6.1. Blincyto
15.6.1.1. Target Patient Population
15.6.1.2. Sales Forecast
15.6.1.3. Net Present Value
15.6.1.4. Value Creation Analysis
15.6.2. Hemlibra
15.6.2.1. Target Patient Population
15.6.2.2. Sales Forecast
15.6.2.3. Net Present Value
15.6.2.4. Value Creation Analysis
15.6.3. RG7716
15.6.3.1. Target patient Population
15.6.3.2. Sales Forecast
15.6.3.3. Net Present Value
15.6.3.4. Value Creation Analysis
15.6.4. Ozoralizumab
15.6.4.1. Target Patient Population
15.6.4.2. Sales Forecast
15.6.4.3. Net Present Value
15.6.4.4. Value Creation Analysis
15.6.5. ABY-035
15.6.5.1. Target Patient Population
15.6.5.2. Sales Forecast
15.6.5.3. Net Present Value
15.6.5.4. Value Creation Analysis
15.6.6. AFM13
15.6.6.1. Target Patient Population
15.6.6.2. Sales Forecast
15.6.6.3. Net Present Value
15.6.6.4. Value Creation Analysis
15.6.7. M1095
15.6.7.1. Target Patient Population
15.6.7.2. Sales Forecast
15.6.7.3. Net Present Value
15.6.7.4. Value Creation Analysis
15.6.8. MEDI3902
15.6.8.1. Target Patient Population
15.6.8.2. Sales Forecast
15.6.8.3. Net Present Value
15.6.8.4. Value Creation Analysis
15.6.9. ABT-981
15.6.9.1. Target Patient Population
15.6.9.2. Sales Forecast
15.6.9.3. Net Present Value
15.6.9.4. Value Creation Analysis
15.6.10. SAR156597
15.6.10.1. Target Patient Population
15.6.10.2. Sales Forecast
15.6.10.3. Net Present Value
15.6.10.4. Value Creation Analysis
16. CONCLUDING REMARKS
17. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. CytomX Therapeutics
17.3. F-star
17.4. Innovent Biologics
17.5. Synimmune
18. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
19. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
