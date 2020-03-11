DUBLIN, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market, By Type (Public, Private), By Application (Drug Supply Chain Management, Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability, Claims Adjudication & Billing Management and Others), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global blockchain in healthcare market is forecast to grow at a CAGR more than 70% during 2020-2027, on account of increasing instances of data breaches and surging adoption of blockchain technology in healthcare and pharma industries.
Blockchain is an open and distributed ledger that can record transactions in an efficient, verifiable and permanent way. With increasing proliferation of digital technologies, cases of data breaches in healthcare industry are also increasing at a significant pace, thus aiding the global blockchain in healthcare market. Moreover, number of patients is increasing across the globe, and consequently, leveraging blockchain technology in healthcare to solve the problem of managing healthcare data has become vital.
Blockchain in healthcare market can be segmented based on type, application, end user and region. The integration of blockchain in healthcare finds application in drug supply chain management, clinical data exchange & interoperability, claims adjudication & billing management, and others. In 2019, drug supply chain management segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to register robust growth during the forecast period, backed by growing circulation of counterfeit drugs and strict rules & regulations by authorities such as DQSA and FMD in the US and Europe, respectively.
Market for blockchain in healthcare is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America dominated global blockchain in healthcare market, as the countries present in the region are adopting advanced technologies. Moreover, presence of leading players is further anticipated to positively influence the region's blockchain in healthcare market during the forecast period.
Major players operating in global blockchain in healthcare market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Accenture Plc, Pokitdok, Factom Inc., Healthereum, LLC, Guardtime, Proof.Work, Simplyvital Health, Farmatrust, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Furthermore, various start-ups are coming up, so as to bridge the gap between blockchain and healthcare industry and ease its implementation in solving the crucial problems of lack of transparency in complex transactions existing in the clinical supply chain.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast global blockchain in healthcare market size.
- To classify and forecast global blockchain in healthcare market based on type, application, end user and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global blockchain in healthcare market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blockchain in healthcare market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blockchain in healthcare market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. What are the Barrier to adopt blockchain in Healthcare?
4.2. User Satisfaction
4.3. Key Benefits of Blockchain
5. Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Public and Private)
5.2.2. By Application (Drug Supply Chain Management, Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability, Claims Adjudication & Billing Management and Others)
5.2.3. By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Companies and Others)
5.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)
5.2.5. By Company (2019)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. North America Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type
6.2.2. By Application
6.2.3. By Country (United States; Canada)
6.3. North America: Country Analysis
6.3.1. United States Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.1.1.1. By Value
6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.1.2.1. By Type
6.3.1.2.2. By Application
6.3.2. Canada Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.2.1.1. By Value
6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.2.2.1. By Type
6.3.2.2.2. By Application
7. Europe Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Application
7.2.3. By Country (UK; Germany; France; Estonia, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
7.3.1. United Kingdom Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.1.1.1. By Value
7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.1.2.1. By Type
7.3.1.2.2. By Application
7.3.2. Germany Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.2.1.1. By Value
7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.2.2.1. By Type
7.3.2.2.2. By Application
7.3.3. France Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.3.1.1. By Value
7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.3.2.1. By Type
7.3.3.2.2. By Application
7.3.4. Estonia Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.4.1.1. By Value
7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.4.2.1. By Type
7.3.4.2.2. By Application
7.3.5. Switzerland Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.5.1.1. By Value
7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.5.2.1. By Type
7.3.5.2.2. By Application
8. Asia-Pacific Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Application
8.2.3. By Country (Japan; China; Australia; India; Singapore and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8.3.1. Japan Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.1.1.1. By Value
8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.1.2.1. By Type
8.3.1.2.2. By Application
8.3.2. China Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.2.1.1. By Value
8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.2.2.1. By Type
8.3.2.2.2. By Application
8.3.3. Australia Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.3.1.1. By Value
8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.3.2.1. By Type
8.3.3.2.2. By Application
8.3.4. India Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.4.1.1. By Value
8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.4.2.1. By Type
8.3.4.2.2. By Application
8.3.5. Singapore Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.5.1.1. By Value
8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.5.2.1. By Type
8.3.5.2.2. By Application
9. Middle East & Africa Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Application
9.2.3. By Country (UAE, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
9.3. MEA: Country Analysis
9.3.1. UAE Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.1.1.1. By Value
9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.1.2.1. By Type
9.3.1.2.2. By Application
9.3.2. South Africa Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.2.1.1. By Value
9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.2.2.1. By Type
9.3.2.2.2. By Application
10. South America Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Application
10.2.3. By Country (Brazil and Rest of South America)
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Blockchain in Healthcare Market Outlook
10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.1.1.1. By Value
10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.1.2.1. By Type
10.3.1.2.2. By Application
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. IBM Corporation
13.2.2. Microsoft Corp.
13.2.3. Accenture Plc
13.2.4. Pokitdok
13.2.5. Healthereum, LLC
13.2.6. Guardtime
13.2.7. Factom Inc.
13.2.8. Proof.Work
13.2.9. Simplyvital Health
13.2.10. Farmatrust
14. Strategic Recommendations
