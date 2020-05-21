DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The body temperature monitoring devices market is poised to grow by $ 112.98 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report on the body temperature monitoring devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the frequent outbreak of epidemics, increasing availability of premium body temperature monitoring devices, and high levels of accuracy of digital thermometers. The study identifies the increasing demand from airports for passenger screening as one of the prime reasons driving the body temperature monitoring devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product visibility and accessibility through online retailing, and increased vendor participation will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The body temperature monitoring devices market covers the following areas:
- Body temperature monitoring devices market sizing
- Body temperature monitoring devices market forecast
- Body temperature monitoring devices market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading body temperature monitoring devices market vendors that include 3M Co., American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH, Briggs Corp., Easywell Biomedicals Inc., Exergen Corp., Helen of Troy Ltd., Hillrom, Paul Hartmann AG, and Tecnimed Srl. Also, the body temperature monitoring devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Digital thermometer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- LFT and TTI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- American Diagnostic Corp.
- Beurer GmbH
- Briggs Corp.
- Easywell Biomedicals Inc.
- Exergen Corp.
- Helen of Troy Ltd.
- Hillrom
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Tecnimed Srl
