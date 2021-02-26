DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets by Cancer and Germline/Somatic Type with Screening Potential Market Size, Customized Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive and Consultant Guides 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.
This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.
Cancer Gene Panels and Genomic Profiling are quickly changing the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. The market is moving out of a specialized niche and going mainstream as Oncologists begin routinely using information on the hundreds of genes related to cancer. The market is exploding as physicians use all the information they can get in the battle against cancer. And there is a lot of information to be had. But the COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted the market. Find out how in this thorough report.
Comprehensive panels, genomic profiling, high-risk breast cancer panels. Learn all about how players are jockeying for position in a market that is being created from scratch. And some players are already taking the lead. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity where the right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing. And the science is developing at the same time creating new opportunities with regularity. And the cost of sequencing continues to fall.
Key Topics Covered:
Cancer Panel Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Update
- Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
- Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Cancer Gene Panels and Profiling?
1.2 The Sequencing Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 A Spending Perspective on Clinical Laboratory Testing
1.5.1 An Historical Look at Clinical Testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
2.1.1 Academic Research Lab
2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
2.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier
2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
2.1.6 Public National/regional lab
2.1.7 Hospital lab
2.1.8 Physician Office Labs
2.1.9 Audit Body
2.1.10 Certification Body
2.2 Oncogenomics
2.2.1 Carcinogenesis
2.2.2 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics
2.2.2.1 Chromosomes
2.2.2.2 Genes
2.2.2.3 Epigenetics
2.2.3 Cancer Genes
2.2.4 Germline vs Somatic
2.2.5 Gene Panels, Single Gene Assays and Multiplexing
2.2.6 Genomic Profiling
2.2.7 The Comprehensive Assay
2.2.8 Changing Clinical Role
2.2.9 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity
2.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis
2.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment
2.3.2 Diagnosis
2.3.3 Managing
2.3.4 Monitoring
2.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future
2.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part
2.5.1 Hospital Testing Share
2.5.2 Economies of Scale
2.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
2.5.3 Physician Office Lab's
2.5.4 Physician's and POCT
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Level of Care
3.1.2 Companion Dx
3.1.3 Immuno-oncology
3.1.4 Liability
3.1.5 Aging Population
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 State of knowledge
3.2.2 Genetic Blizzard.
3.2.3 Protocol Resistance
3.2.4 Regulation and coverage
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
3.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture
3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.4.5 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay
4. Cancer Panels & Profiles Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
- Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform
- Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test
- Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study
- Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech
- Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program
- Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx
- Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement
- Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M
- Invitae, ArcherDX Merge to Advance Precision Oncology Offerings
- MD Anderson Precision Oncology Decision Support to Use Philips' Informatics Solution
- NeoGenomics, Lilly Oncology Partner for Thyroid Cancer Testing Program
- Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced Cancer
- FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics
- ArcherDX, Premier Collaborate to Evaluate Genomic Sequencing Assay for Cancers
- Labs Reporting Cancer Risk Mutations from Tumor Testing
- Users Begin Integrating Genomics Data for Clinical Decision Support
- Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine
- Thermo Fisher's automated sequencer to offer same-day, pan-cancer test results
- Universal Genetic Testing for All Breast Cancer Patients
- Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health
- Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel
- Thrive to Develop Earlier Detection of Multiple Cancer Types
- New Gene Panel Identifies High Risk Prostate Cancer
- Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore
- Biocept Partnership Offering for Liquid Biopsy Adds Several Key Services
- Natera Commercializes Tumor Whole Exome Sequencing from Plasma
- Inivata Completes 39.8M Series B Funding Round
- Bio-Rad Clinical ddPCR Test, Diagnostic System Get FDA Clearance
- CellMax, Medigen Biotech Partner in Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials
- Biodesix Acquires Integrated Diagnostics
- Predicine, Kintor Pharmaceuticals Partner on Clinical Trials, CDx
5. Profiles of Key Players
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc
- Acuamark Diagnostics
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agena Bioscience, Inc
- Agilent
- Almac Diagnostics
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
- Anchor Dx
- ANGLE plc
- ApoCell, Inc.
- ArcherDx, Inc
- Asuragen
- AVIVA Biosciences
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc
- Biodesix Inc
- BioFluidica
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Techne
- Bioview
- Blueprint Genetics
- Bolidics
- Boreal Genomics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Cynvenio
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp
- CytoTrack
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diagnologix LLC
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Exosome Sciences
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- Fulgent Genetics
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd
- Genomic Health
- GILUPI Nanomedizin
- Grail, Inc.
- Guardant Health
- HansaBiomed
- HeiScreen
- Helomics
- Horizon Discovery 224 iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Invitae Corporation
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Loxo Oncology
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
- MDx Health
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- miR Scientific
- Molecular MD
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quidel
- Rarecells SAS
- RareCyte
- Resolution Biosciences, Inc
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Screencell
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc
- SRI International
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thrive Earlier Detection
- Trovagene
- Volition
6. The Global Market for Cancer Gene Panels and Profiles
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.2 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview
6.3 Global Market Germline & Somatic - Overview
7. Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Type of Cancer
7.1 Comprehensive Panels & Profiles
7.2 Breast Cancer Gene Testing
7.3 Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing
7.4 Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing
7.5 Blood Cancer Gene Testing
7.6 Prostate Cancer Gene Testing
7.7 Lung Cancer Gene Testing
7.8 Other Cancer Gene Testing
8. Global Cancer Gene Testing Markets - Germline and Somatic
8.1 Global Market Somatic
8.2 Global Market Germline
9. Potential Market Opportunity Sizes
9.1 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Lung, Breast & Colorectal
9.2 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Prostate, Other Cancer & All Cancer
9.3 Potential Market Size - Cancer Diagnosis
9.4 Potential Market Size - Therapy Selection
Appendices
- United States Medicare System: January 2020 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule
- FDA Approved Human Genetic Tests
- Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers in Drug Labeling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dyohsq
