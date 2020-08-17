DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Immunotherapy is forecast to become the oncology treatment of choice by 2026 with an estimated 60% of previously treated cancer patients likely to adopt immunotherapy in this timeframe. Multiple treatment lines, combination therapy and the opportunity for repeat treatment are likely to accelerate fast growth. Cancer immunotherapy also expands into multiple indications and our analysis indicates that key immunotherapies including anti-PD-1 drugs, dendritic cell vaccines, T-cell therapies, and cancer vaccines are all driving the market. The rising incidence and prevalence of numerous cancers globally is a significant accelerator of growth. This is due to more sensitive early detection techniques, higher patient awareness, and a growing aging population. Furthermore, the FDA's pro-science attitude will accelerate development and regulatory approval for these drugs. To that end, the cancer immunotherapy market is forecast to hit $115 billion by 2023. Overall strong growth rates are expected due to a significant unmet need and increasing trends of hematological cancers.
This report covers:
- An overview of cancer immunotherapy that includes: monoclonal antibodies, ADC's, cancer vaccines and non-specific cancer immunotherapies and CAR T therapies.
- Focus on current trends in cancer immunotherapies that include: anti-PD-1 and anti-PDL1 drugs, Dendritic cell vaccines, T-cell therapies, and cancer vaccines.
- Insight into the challenges faced by drug developers, particularly about the success vs. failure ratios in developing cancer immunotherapy drugs.
- Descriptions of more than 23 cancer immunotherapeutics approved and used as targeted drugs
- Insight into the various immunotherapeutics available for specific cancer types.
- Description and data for the prevalence of cancer types that are addressed by cancer immunotherapeutics.
- Overall global cancer therapeutics market, leading market players and the best selling cancer drugs.
- Detailed account of the market for cancer immunotherapeutics by geography, indication, company, and individual drugs.
- Profiles, marketed products, and products in the pipeline of 79 companies that are located globally
- A summary table to identify the category of immunotherapy drugs offered by the 79 companies.
- A specific chapter on the CAR-T industry detailing manufacturing, regulations, and pricing
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Cancer Immunotherapy: An Overview
3.0 Current Status of Cancer Immunotherapy: An Overview
4.0 Challenges in Cancer Medicine Research: An Overview
5.0 Cancer Immunotherapeutic Products: An Overview
6.0 Available Immunotherapies for Cancer by Disease Type: An Overview
7.0 Cancer Incidence and Mortality: An Overview
8.0 Global Oncology Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023
9.0 Market for Cancer Immunotherapy
10.0 Company Profiles
11.0 Cancer Immunotherapy Market Participants by Product Segment
12.0 CAR T Therapy
13.0 Regulations Pertaining to Immunotherapy Regulation in the USA
14.0 Regulations for Immunotherapy in Japan
15.0 European Regulation and Immunotherapeutics
16.0 Manufacturing of Immunotherapies
17.0 Supply Chain & Logistics
18.0 Pricing & Cost Analysis
19.0 Current Deals Within the CAR T Market
20.0 CAR T Therapy Company Case Studies
Companies Mentioned
- Aduro BioTech Inc
- Agenus Inc
- AlphaVax Inc
- Aduro BioTech Inc
- Antigen Express Inc
- Ablation Technology
- Ablynx NV
- Activartis Biotech GmbH
- Advaxis Inc
- Argos Therapeutics Inc
- AstraZeneca
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Biogen Idec Inc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- CEL-SCI Corp.
- Celgene
- Celldex Therapeutics
- Cellectis
- CureTech Ltd.
- DNAtrix Inc
- Delta-Vir GmbH
- DenDrit Biotech USA
- Dendreon Corp.
- EMD Serono Inc
- Eli Lilly
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Etubics Corp.
- Galena Biopharma Inc
- Genentech Inc
- Genmab AS
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Gliknik Inc
- GlobeImmune Inc
- Heat Biologics Inc
- Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH
- ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.
- ImmunoFrontier Inc
- ImmunoGen Inc
- Immunocore Ltd.
- Immunomedics Inc
- Immunotope Inc
- Immunovaccine Inc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Janssen Biotech Inc
- Juno Therapeutics Inc
- Kite Pharma Inc
- MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc
- MedImmune LLC
- Merck
- Merck & Co., Inc
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Morphotek Inc
- NewLink Genetics Corp.
- Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc
- NovaRx Corp.
- Novartis
- OSE Pharma SA
- OncoPep Inc
- Oncothyreon Inc
- Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd.
- Pfizer
- Pique Therapeutics
- Polynoma LLC
- Prima BioMed Ltd.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Regen Biopharma Inc
- Roche
- Roche Holdings Inc
- Seattle Genetics Inc
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Synthon Pharmaceuticals Inc
- TVAX Biomedical Inc
- Takeda
- TapImmune Inc
- ThioLogics Ltd.
- Transgene SA
- Vaccinogen Inc
- Viventia Biotechnologies Inc
- Wilex AG
- Ziopharm Oncology Inc
