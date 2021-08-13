DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Vaccines: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for cancer vaccines should grow from $8.1 billion in 2021 to $11.7 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
- North American cancer vaccines market should grow from $3.6 billion in 2021 to $5.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The European cancer vaccines market should grow from $2.1 billion in 2021 to $2.9 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope:
The scope of this study involves the global market of cancer vaccines. The report covers the entire market of cancer vaccines, which includes two main areas of application, prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccines. Discussion of human papillomavirus vaccines and hepatitis B vaccines that indirectly act against cancer is also included in the report.
Patent analysis, clinical trials, innovative research and opportunities of the newest trends within the cancer vaccine market and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the cancer vaccine industry are also discussed.
Cancer therapy remains a challenge despite advances in diagnostics and on-hand therapies. Available cancer therapies have side effects and are especially less effective in recurrent cancers. Over the past few years, the concept of recruiting the entire immune system to fight cancer has been at the forefront of cancer research.
To develop efficacious cancer vaccines, researchers have explored an array of different approaches, such as peptide vaccines and dendritic cell vaccines. Some of the cancer vaccines showed tantalizing results, but real success is still awaited. The majority of vaccines developed and tested were unable to boost the body's immune system to a point where these vaccination strategies could be effectively utilized to cure cancer; thus, only a few vaccines are presently in the market.
Cancer vaccines can be broadly categorized into therapeutic vaccines and prophylactic vaccines. Therapeutic vaccines, as the name suggests, are intended to treat existing cancer, whereas prophylactic, or preventive, vaccines are used to prevent cancer from developing in healthy people.
In April 2010, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Provenge, a prostate cancer vaccine, making researchers optimistic about the success of therapeutic cancer vaccines. In the wake of highly unmet need, a number of pharmaceutical companies entered into the cancer vaccines market.
Moreover, dwindling research and development (R&D) and an increasing number of patent expirations forced pharmaceutical manufacturers to enter into this lucrative market through collaborations and licensing agreements.
Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline and Dendreon Corp. (now part of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.) are the three leading companies in the market.
Market Size and Evolution
Because the cancer vaccine market is in its infancy, there are a limited number of products in the market. Increasing incidence of cancer, unavailability of efficacious treatments and the necessity to reduce the global burden of cancer are major driving forces for the market. High manufacturing costs and competition from comparatively low-cost therapies are the two biggest hurdles in the way of success.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Definition
- History of Cancer and Its Management
- Causes of Cancer
- Genetic Factors
- Lifestyle Factors
- Environmental Factors
- Types of Cancer-Causing Genes
- Immune System and Cancer
- Classification of Cancer
- Cancer Prevention
- Types of Cancer Treatment
- Surgery
- Radiation Therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Immunotherapy
- Targeted Therapy
- Hormone Therapy
- Cancer Vaccines
- Liver Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Cancer Vaccines Platform
- Tumor-Cell Vaccines
- Cancer Stem Cell Vaccines
- Peptide/Protein Vaccines
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Current Outlook
- COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Care
Chapter 5 Regulatory Aspects
- Regulatory History of Approved Cancer Vaccines
- Recalls
- Orphan Drug Designation
- Fast-Track Designations
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Therapeutic Vaccines
- Prophylactic Vaccines
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Cancer Vaccines Application in Various Cancers
- Market Revenues
- Prostate Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Industry Structure
- Competitive Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- Prostate Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Stomach Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Esophageal Cancer
Chapter 10 Current Situation
- Factors Affecting Cancer Vaccines
- Increasing Prevalence of Cancer
- Aging Population
- Lifestyle Changes
- Approvals for Additional Indications
- Competition
- Increased Funding
- Manufacturers' Strategies
- Challenges in Cancer Vaccines
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Amgen Inc.
- Anixa Biosciences Inc.
- Dendreon Corp.
- Etherna
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Immunicum Ab
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Moderna Inc.
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
- Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
- Ubivac
- Vaccinogen Inc.
Chapter 12 Other International Companies
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
- Advaxis Inc.
- Alphavax Inc.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Candel Therapeutics Inc.
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
- Curevac Ag
- Genexine Inc.
- Globeimmune Inc.
- Gradalis Inc.
- Immunovative Therapies Ltd.
- ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V.
- Oncovir Inc.
- Sotio A.S.
- Vaxon Biotech
