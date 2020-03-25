DUBLIN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Candidiasis - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Pharmaceutical & Healthcare pipeline guide Candidiasis - Pipeline Review, H1 2020, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Candidiasis (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Candidiasis (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Candidiasis and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 4, 5, 3, 32, 7 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 12 and 9 molecules, respectively.
Candidiasis (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Candidiasis (Infectious Disease).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Candidiasis (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Candidiasis (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Candidiasis (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Candidiasis (Infectious Disease)
Reasons to Buy
- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Candidiasis (Infectious Disease).
- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.
- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Candidiasis (Infectious Disease) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Candidiasis - Overview
- Candidiasis - Therapeutics Development
- Candidiasis - Therapeutics Assessment
- Candidiasis - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Candidiasis - Drug Profiles
- Candidiasis - Dormant Projects
- Candidiasis - Discontinued Products
- Candidiasis - Product Development Milestones
Companies Mentioned
- Acea Biotech Inc
- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc
- APEIRON Biologics AG
- Autoimmune Technologies LLC
- Bakker Medical Srl
- Beta Pharma Inc
- Biokawthar Technologies SAS
- Biomendics LLC
- Biosergen AS
- Cellix Bio Pvt Ltd
- Cidara Therapeutics Inc
- CSA Biotechnologies LLC
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
- Fox Chase Chemical Diversity Center Inc
- Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd
- General Biologicals Corp
- Grupo Ferrer Internacional SA
- Helix BioMedix Inc
- Hennepin Life Sciences LLC
- iCo Therapeutics Inc
- iNtRON Biotechnology Inc
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc
- Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Nanomerics Ltd
- Next Science Ltd
- Nosopharm SAS
- Novabiotics Ltd
- NovaDigm Therapeutics Inc
- Novartis AG
- Oryn Therapeutics
- Profem GmbH
- Pulmocide Ltd
- Sano Chemicals Inc
- Scynexis Inc
- Sealife PHARMA GMBH
- Shaanxi Synthetic Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Stadius Biopharma LLC
- TGV Laboratories Inc
- TGV Therapeutics
- Toltec Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Visterra Inc
- Wellstat Vaccines LLC
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c52imb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716