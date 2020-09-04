DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Capnography Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Major factors driving this market globally include the development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices, clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry, evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography, an increasing number of surgeries, and the rapid growth in the geriatric population. There is also an increased availability of clinical evidence to support capnography monitoring. Emerging markets are also posing growth opportunities during the forecast period.
The novel coronavirus, SARS-COV-2, is an infectious disease that causes COVID-19. Most people with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness. In severe cases, the virus triggers damage to the lungs, causing the body's oxygen levels to decline and making it difficult to breathe. Increasing COVID-19 cases globally are slowing down the production of various medical devices.
Report Scope
This report examines the current and future market potential of capnography devices. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and opportunity and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2024 and market shares for key market players. The capnography devices market is broken down by products, technologies, applications, and end-users.
This report segments the global market by these geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The North America region includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France and Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data are provided for 2018 as the base year and 2019 and forecast through 2024.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global capnography devices markets
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Market share analysis of capnography devices based on types of product, application, and end-users
- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the capnography devices markets, MedTech and medical tourism
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new devices, and regulatory and reimbursement scenarios
- Coverage of global confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths and a look at the collaboration between organizations and governments to stop this pandemic and details of regulatory delays, clinical trials, and new product launches in the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, competitive landscape, and their detailed company profiles, including Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Infinium Medical, Medtronic PLC, Philips, Nihon Kohden Corp., and Smiths Medical
