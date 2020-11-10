DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Mapping Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cardiac Mapping Market is estimated to be USD 2.1 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.17 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 8.6%.
The factors such as increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the cardiac mapping market. However, the lack of skilled & experienced electrophysiologists along with the costs associated with the cardiac mapping procedure may restrain the market to an extent during the forecast period.
Cardiac mapping is the monitoring of the electrical activity of the heart which aids in determining and providing prognosis about heart diseases. These equipments pick up electrical signals placed through special catheter and record information of the patients. Such a tool is highly effective and majorly used by the electro-physiologists to diagnose the location of heart chambers that are experiencing arrhythmia or abnormal heart rhythms.
The Global Cardiac Imaging Market can be segmented on the basis of technology, end user, indication and geography. By Geography, North America holds the largest market.
IGR Competitive Quadrant
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Biosense Webster, Abbott, and Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, EP Solutions SA, Acutus Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V.etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing incidence of cardiac ailments
- Rising geriatric population
- Introduction of advanced diagnostic technologies
- Increasing focus of Cardiac Mapping Companies on Brand Protection
Restraints
- High Cost associated with the procedure
- Lack of skilled & experienced electrophysiologists
- Lack of adequate capital requirements in developing countries
Opportunities
- Emerging Markets
- Technological Advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of Covid-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Cardiac Mapping Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems
6.2.1 Electroanatomical Mapping
6.2.2 Basket Catheter Mapping
6.2.3 Traditional Endocardial Catheter Mapping
6.3 Non-Contact Cardiac Mapping Systems
7 Global Cardiac Mapping Market, by Indication
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Atrial Fibrillation
7.3 Atrial Flutter
7.4 Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (Avnrt)
7.5 Others
8 Global Cardiac Mapping Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.4 Clinics
8.5 Others
9 Global Cardiac Mapping Market, by Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
10.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
10.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
10.3.4 Investment & Funding
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Biosense Webster, Inc. (A Johnson & Johnson Company)
11.2 Abbott Laboratories
11.3 Medtronic plc
11.4 Boston Scientific Corporation
11.5 Microport Scientific Corporation
11.6 Ep Solutions Sa
11.7 Acutus Medical
11.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.9 Lepu Medical
11.10 Biotronik
11.11 Angiodynamics
11.12 Biosig Technologies, Inc.
11.13 Apn Health, LLC
11.14 Coremap
11.15 Kardium, Inc.
11.16 Catheter Precision, Inc.
11.17 Epmap-System
