The cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is poised to grow by $ 1.66 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report examines market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges for the market. It provides comprehensive vendor analysis on key industry players. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a rising number of product launches, and increasing number of heart specialty centers.
The cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is segmented as below:
By Product
- CPET systems
- Stress ECG
- SPECT systems
- Stress blood pressure monitors
- Pulse oximeters
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market covers the following areas:
- Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market sizing
- Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market forecast
- Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market vendors that include COSMED Srl, General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp., SCHILLER AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Vyaire Medical Inc.. Also, the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five forces analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- CPET systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Stress ECG - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SPECT systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Stress blood pressure monitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Preoperative evaluation
- Stress testing in sports
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals and clinics
- Rehabilitation centers
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- COSMED Srl
- General Electric Co.
- Halma Plc
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- MGC Diagnostics Corp.
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- SCHILLER AG
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
