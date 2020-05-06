NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$756.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 13.7%. Cell-based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$939.3 Million by the year 2025, Cell-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$36.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cell-based will reach a market size of US$67.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$133.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Anika Therapeutics SRL
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- Arthrex, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Collagen Solutions PLC
- ConMed Corporation
- DePuy Synthes
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
- RTI Surgical, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corporation
- Vericel Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market: Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Review of Treatments for Cartilage Damage
Increasing Incidences of Sports-related Injuries Drives Demand
for Cartilage Regeneration/Repair Procedures
Number of Sports Injuries in the US: Breakdown by Type of
Sport/Activity and Age Group for 2017
Growing Obese Population and Subsequent Increase in Cases of
Cartilage Damage Fuels Demand for Cartilage Repair and
Regeneration
Top 20 Countries Ranked by Obesity Rate (%) for 2019
Knee Cartilage Repair Market: An Overview
Cartilage Repair and Regeneration for Injured Knees
Cell-based, Gene-based Therapies to Gain Prominence for
Cartilage Repair
Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market Poised for Strong Growth
Cartilage Regeneration Using Tissue Engineering Approaches:
A Review
An Insight into Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy-based
Articular Cartilage Repair
Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy-based Articular Cartilage
Repair: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Clinical Trial
Studies by Cell Source
Number of Clinical Trial Studies for Cell Therapy-based
Articular Cartilage Repair by Country
A Glance at Globally Available Cell Therapy Products for
Cartilage Repair Treatment
Overview of Select Clinical Trials for Cartilage Repair Treatment
Innovations & Research Studies
Scientists Engineer 3D-printed Artificial Tissues for Helping
Heal Bone and Cartilage Damage Attributed to Sports Injuries
Researchers Develop Aggrecan-coated 3D-Printed Scaffold for
Regenerating Cartilage Tissue in Joints
Researchers Develop New Method to Deliver Treatment for
Cartilage Regeneration
Researchers Commence Phase III Clinical Trials for Stem Cell-
based Cartilage Regeneration Therapy
3-D bioPen Hydrogel Injection Helps in Cartilage Regeneration
New Treatment Technique Promises to Significantly Enhance
Effectiveness of Therapy
MACI: A New Technique for Repair of Isolated Cartilage Damage
in Knee
Researchers Track Effects of Stem Cell Therapy for Cartilage
Repair
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cartilage Repair
Procedures for Treatment of Cartilage Repair
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
