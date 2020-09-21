DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell analysis market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019.
Cell analysis is typically done to understand population heterogeneity, identifying minority sub-populations of interest, as well as discovering unique characteristics of individual cells. It further aids in gene and protein identification, and epigenomics, as well as understanding the factors that underlie cell health, proliferation and death.
Cell analysis is utilized across academic and research laboratories, hospitals, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical, for studying stem cells, immunology, neurology, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis and in-vitro fertilization.
Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the development of advanced therapies for the treatment of cancer, are encouraging technological advancements in cell analysis. For instance, Fluidigm Corporation, a US-based company, announced the introduction of a REAP-seq (RNA expression and protein sequencing) that will help researchers to understand the mechanisms of cancer progression and immune response.
The increasing investments by governments of several nations in extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the life science sector are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and significant growth in the healthcare industry, are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market.
