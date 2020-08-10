DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell & Gene Therapy Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included
The study considers the present scenario of the cell and gene therapy market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the cell and gene therapy market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the cell and gene therapy market share?
3. How is the growth of the healthcare segment affecting the growth of the cell and gene therapy market?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the cell and gene therapy market, and what are their market shares?
5. Which product type/ end-user type/region is generating the largest revenue in the Asia-Pacific region?
The global cell and gene therapy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30.9% during the period 2019-2025
The global cell and gene therapy market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the regenerative medicine market. The market is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. The demand can be attributed to the growing prevalence of several chronic diseases such as cancer, cartilage related problems, wounds, diabetic foot ulcer, genetic disorders, and other rare diseases across the globe.
The prevalence of cancer and diabetes is increasing in the global population, which is influencing the growth of the market. There is a large unmet need in the treatment available, which is filled by cell and gene therapies. The market is growing due to the increased availability of funding from various public and private institutions. Besides, there is increased support from regulatory bodies for product approval. Several governments are creating awareness of cell and gene therapies in the population.
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Segmentation
The global cell and gene therapy market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, disease, end-user, and geography.
In 2019, the cell therapy segment accounted for a market share of over 53% in the global cell and gene therapy market. The segment is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period due to the increase in the target population and the rise in the number of countries preferring cell therapies in their patients. Increased therapeutic benefits are attracting several countries to invest in this technology and conduct a high number of clinical trials. However, the lack of advanced infrastructure in developing countries is hindering the growth of the segment.
In 2019, the oncology segment accounted for a share of over 40% in the global cell and gene therapy market. Oncology has been one of the targets of intense research for the gene therapy procedures & approach. More than 60% of on-going gene therapy clinical trials are targeting cancer. The segment is expected to grow at a promising rate on account of the high prevalence of cancer diseases, especially in low and middle-come countries. The market is growing at a double-digit CAGR, which is expected to help the segment as many cell and gene therapy for cancer are commercially available.
The dermatology application segment in the cell and gene therapy includes wound care management among patients. Vendors are focusing on the development and commercialization of advanced wound care products for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds, thereby increasing the growth of the wound care market. The increased pervasiveness of diabetics is increasing acute and chronic wounds, including surgical wounds, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and other wounds.
In 2019, the oncology segment accounted for a share of over 40% in the global cell and gene therapy market. Oncology has been one of the targets of intense research for the gene therapy procedures & approach. More than 60% of on-going gene therapy clinical trials are targeting cancer. The segment is expected to grow at a promising rate on account of the high prevalence of cancer diseases, especially in low and middle-come countries. The market is growing at a double-digit CAGR, which is expected to help the segment as many cell and gene therapy for cancer are commercially available.
The dermatology application segment in the cell and gene therapy includes wound care management among patients. Vendors are focusing on the development and commercialization of advanced wound care products for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds, thereby increasing the growth of the wound care market. The increased pervasiveness of diabetics is increasing acute and chronic wounds, including surgical wounds, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and other wounds.
Segmentation by Product
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Therapy
Segmentation by Disease
- Dermatology
- Musculoskeletal
- Oncology
- Genetic Disorders
- Others
Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitality
- Cancer Care Centers
- Wound Care Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Insights by Geography
In 2019, North America accounted for a share of over 60% of the global cell and gene therapy market. There are more than 530 regenerative medicine companies, including cell and gene therapy manufacturing developers. The number of products approved in North America grew significantly in 2019, with developers filed for marketing authorization for 10+ regenerative medicines, many of which we expect to be approved in 2020. Within the next 1-2 years, the number of approved gene therapies is expected to double.
The US and Canada are the major contributors to the cell and gene therapy market in North America. Regulatory bodies are supporting several investigational products, fast track approvals, RMAT designation for the faster approval of the product into the market. The alliance for regenerative medicine and Medicare and Medicaid is working together to bring the structured reimbursement channels for cell and gene therapies.
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Insights by Vendors
The global cell and gene therapy market is highly dynamic and characterized by the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors offering a wide range of therapies. Dendreon, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Organogenesis, Osiris Therapeutics, Vericel, Amgen, and Spark Therapeutics are the leading players in the market with significant shares.
Vendors such as NuVasive, APAC Biotech, Nipro, Orthocell, bluebird bio, J-TEC, and Terumo are the other prominent players in the market with a presence, especially in the cell therapy market. Most leading players are focusing on implementing strategies such as product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, acquisitions, increased R&D investments, and strengthening their distribution networks to enhance their share and presence in the market.
Prominent Vendors
- Gilead Sciences
- Spark Therapeutics
- Novartis
- Organogenesis
- Amgen
- Osiris Therapeutics
- Dendreon
- Vericel
Other Prominent Vendors
- Anterogen
- Tego Sciences
- Japan Tissue Engineering
- JCR Pharmaceuticals
- Medipost
- MolMed
- AVITA Medical
- CollPlant
- Biosolution
- Stempeutics Research
- Kolon Tissue Gene
- Orchard Therapeutics
- Sibiono GeneTech
- NuVasive
- Corestem
- Pharmicell
- Shanghai Sunway Biotech
- RMS Regenerative Medical System
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
- CHIESI Farmaceutici
- CO.DON
- AnGes
- GC Pharma
- Human Stem Cells Institute
- JW CreaGene
- APAC Biotech
- Nipro
- Terumo
- Orthocell
- bluebird bio
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Increase in Strategic Acquisitions
- Robust Cell & Gene Therapy Pipeline
- Increased Funding for Cell & Gene Therapy Products
- Expanding Applications for Cell & Gene Therapies
Growth Enablers
- Increasing Pool of Target Patients
- Product Launches & Approvals
- Regulatory Support & Special Designation for Cell & Gene Therapy Products
- Growing Demand for Car T-Cell Therapies
Growth Restraints
- High Cost of Cell and Gene Therapy
- Limitations of Gene Therapy Products
- Availability of Alternative Treatments & Withdrawal of Products
- Manufacturing & Operational Challenges with Cell & Gene Therapy Products
- Low Product Penetration in LMICS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/is5t27
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716