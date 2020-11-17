DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines developments in cell and gene therapy markets by condition/disorder, including principal products, trends in research and development, market breakdown of cell and gene therapies, regional market summary, and competitor summary.
This is an exciting and interesting time in the cell and gene therapy industry. The science is moving ahead as industry industrializes and standardizes the manufacturing and commercialization of products. Cell and gene therapy products are transforming the treatment of cancers and genetic diseases, as well as expanding into other areas of medicine including autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disease, dermatological diseases, and many others.
The leading influencers in the market are those which have become first-to-market participants in the cell and gene therapy segment, have new developments which may disrupt current market conditions, and/or have an extensive pipeline sure to impact the market in the long-term forecast.
Because gene therapies are currently not available in any wide capacity, there is little precedent upon which to base forecasts. Dollar figures represent the estimated global market for 2019 and the expected market for 2020 based on first-quarter company reports and are expressed in current dollars. Forecasts are provided through 2025 and an extended forecast for 2030. The size of each market segment refers to manufacturers' revenues.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Scope And Methodology
Market Overview And Potential
Coronavirus Cell And Gene Therapy Pipeline
Chapter 2: Introduction To Cell And Gene Therapy
Viral Vector System And New Developments (Retrovirus And Gamma-Retrovirus, Lentiviral, Non-Viral, Herpes Simplex Virus, Adeno And Adenoassociated Virus)
Non-Viral Systems For Transporting Genes
Gene Editing
Cell And Gene Therapy: Characteristics
Distribution For Commercialized Products (%) (Topical, Implant, Intravenous, Injection)
Staffing
Manufacturing Process For Car-T
Leukapheresis
Activation
Transduction
Expansion
Advancements And Barriers In Manufacturing Processes
Cost
Reimbursement
Logistics
Mergers And Acquisitions
Regulatory Developments
Fast Track
Orphan Drug
Breakthrough Therapy
Accelerated Approval
Priority Review
Individualized Gene Therapy Approval Process
Development And Pipeline Overview
Development Progress
Development By Condition/Disorder
Hematology; Immunology; Endocrine, Metabolic; Cardiovascular; Musculoskeletal Disorders; Infectious Disease; Ophthalmology; Gastroenterology; Respiratory; Dermatology; Neurology; Other Disorders
Phase Iii Development
End User
Hospitals
Research Institutes
Wound Care Centers
Cancer Centers
Chapter 3: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Dermatology
Market Outlook
Principal Products
Apligraf
Cureskin
Dermagraft
Epicel
Gintuit
Grafix
Holoderm
Kaloderm
Keraheal/Keraheal-Allo
Laviv
Orcel
Quencell
Recell
Rosmir
Stravix
Transcyte
Trends In Research And Development.
Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene Therapies
Dermatology Cell And Gene Therapy Market By Indication
Regional Market Summary
Europe/European Union, S. Korea, Canada, Australia/New Zealand, Japan, China, Other Countries
Competitor Summary
Chapter 4: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Cardiovascular And Blood Disorders Overview
Cardiovascular Disease
Selected Blood Disorders
Market Outlook
Principal Products
Collategene
Hearticellgram
Heartsheet
Neovasculgen
Stempeucel
Zynteglo
Cord Blood Products
Trends In Research And Development.
Phase Iii Development
Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Designations
Cell And Gene Therapies In Development (Phase I Through Iii), Through March 2020
Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene Therapies
Cardiovascular And Blood Disorders Cell And Gene Therapy Market By Indication
Disorders, Hypercholesterolemia)
Regional Market Summary
Competitor Summary
Chapter 5: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Oncology
Biochemistry Of Cancer Cells
Causes Of Cancer Growth
Environmental Factors, Dna, Rna
Cellular Oncogenes
Tumor Suppressor Genes
Car-T Therapies
Global Cancer Burden
Market Outlook
Principal Products
Apceden
Creavax-Rcc
Gendicine
Imlygic
Immuncell-Lc
Kymriah
Provenge
Yescarta
Zalmoxis
Trends In Research And Development
Phase Iii Development
Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene Therapies
Oncology Cell And Gene Therapy Market By Cancer Type
Regional Market Summary
Competitor Summary
Chapter 6: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Ophthalmic Conditions
Market Outlook
Principal Products
Holoclar
Luxturna
Trends In Research And Development
Phase Iii Development
Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Designations
Therapies In Development (Phase I Through Iii), Fda Reported, Through March 2020
Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene Therapies
Regional Market Summary
Competitor Summary
Chapter 7: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Musculoskeletal Conditions And Disorders
Market Outlook
Principal Products
Allostem
Bio4
Carticel
Cartiform
Cartilife
Cartistem
Chondrocelect
Chondron
Jacc
Maci
Ortho-Aci And Ortho-Ati
Ossron
Osteocel And Osteoplus.
Spherox
Trinity Elite And Trinity Evolution
Trends In Research And Development
Market Breakdown Of Cell Therapies
Musculoskeletal Cell Therapy Market By Indication
Regional Market Summary
Competitor Summary
Chapter 8: Cell And Gene Therapy Markets In Other Conditions
Market Outlook
Principal Products
Alofisel
Cupistem
Givlaari
Glybera
Neuronata-R
Onpattro
Stemirac
Strimvelis
Temcell/Prochymal
Zolgensma
Trends In Research And Development
Market Breakdown Of Cell And Gene Therapies
Regional Market Summary
Competitor Summary
Chapter 9: Cell And Gene Therapy Market Review
Market Influences
Global Demographics
Cost Containment
Global Market Summary (Dermatological, Cardiovascular - Blood, Oncology, Ophthalmic, Musculoskeletal, Other Conditions, Total Market)
Cell Vs. Gene Therapy Markets.
Regional Market Overview
United States
Europe/European Union
Other Countries (Dermatological, Cardiovascular-Blood, Oncology, Ophthalmic, Musculoskeletal, Other Conditions), 2020 (%)
Competitor Ranking In Cell And Gene Therapy Markets
Chapter 10: Market Participants
Leading Influencers
Advantagene, Inc.
Advaxis, Inc.
Allosource
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Amgen
Anges Inc.
Anterogen Co Ltd.
Atara Biotherapeutics
Athersys, Inc
Avexis, Inc.
Biocardia
Biogen, Inc.
Biomarin Pharmaceuticals
Bluebird Bio, Inc.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Caladrius Biosciences
Celyad
Cook Myosite, Inc
Cytori Therapeutics, Inc
Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Llc
Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
Fibrocell (Castle Creek Biosciences)
Gamida Cell Ltd.
Gensight Biologics S.A.
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Gradalis, Inc
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Kiadis Pharma B.V.
Medeor Therapeutics
Medipost Co, Ltd.
Merck & Co., Inc.
Mesoblast Ltd.
Moderna, Inc
Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Novartis Ag
Nuvasive Biologics
Orchard Therapeutics
Organogenesis
Orthofix Medical Inc.
Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
Pharmicell
Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.
Quark Pharmaceuticals
Regenerative Medical System
Renova Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics
Sanofi
Sotio A.S.
Spark Therapeutics
Tessa Therapeutics, Ltd.
Tocagen, Inc.
Uniqure N.V.
Vbl Therapeutics (Vascular Biogenics Ltd.)
Vericel Corporation
Viromed Co Ltd (Helixmith)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5e4mi
