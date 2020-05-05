NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$467 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Shunts, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Shunts will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798125/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Shunts will reach a market size of US$90.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$78 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Argi Grup
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Delta Surgical Ltd.
- Dispomedica GmbH
- G. Surgiwear Ltd.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- Medtronic PLC
- Moller Medical GmbH
- Natus Medical, Inc.
- Sophysa SA
- Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG
- Wellong Instruments Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798125/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Shunts (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Shunts (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Shunts (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: External Drainage Systems (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: External Drainage Systems (Product Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: External Drainage Systems (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Pediatric (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Pediatric (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Pediatric (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Adult (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Adult (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Adult (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Geriatric (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Geriatric (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Geriatric (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in the
United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 24: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 27: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 29: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 47: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 50: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in France
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: French Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 77: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Rest of Europe Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 80: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 89: Rest of World Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 90: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Rest of World Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market in Rest
of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of World Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ARGI GRUP
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
DELTA SURGICAL LTD.
DISPOMEDICA GMBH
G. SURGIWEAR
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
MEDTRONIC PLC
MÖLLER MEDICAL GMBH
NATUS MEDICAL
SOPHYSA SA
SPIEGELBERG GMBH & CO. KG
WELLONG INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798125/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001