- Leading charities have provided biopharma company Neurolixis joint funding to test a new drug to reduce dyskinesia in people with Parkinson's - New drug holds potential to reduce dyskinesia, a common side effect of current Parkinson's medications - Between 40 and 50 percent of people with Parkinson's will experience dyskinesia after just five years of taking levodopa. After ten years of taking the medication, this figure jumps to up to 80 percent