The global market for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is estimated to grow from $1.5 billion in 2021 to reach $7.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1% during 2021-2026.
- The North American market for CAR T-cell therapy is estimated to grow from $751.5 million in 2021 to reach $3.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 35.8% during 2021-2026.
- The Asia-Pacific market for CAR T-cell therapy is estimated to grow from $228.9 million in 2021 to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 56.0% during 2021-2026.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
CAR T-Cell Design and Evolution
Chimeric antigen receptors (CARs, also known as chimeric immunoreceptors, chimeric T-cell receptors, artificial T-cell receptors or CAR-T) are engineered receptors that graft an arbitrary specificity onto an immune effector cell (T cell). Typically, these receptors are used to graft the specificity of a monoclonal antibody onto a T-cell, with the transfer of their coding sequence facilitated by retroviral vectors. The receptors are called chimeric because they are composed of parts from different sources.
FDA Product Approvals
There are five chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies currently approved by the U.S. FDA. In March 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb launched its FDA-approved Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), a cell-based gene therapy to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma.
In February 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb launched Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) after receiving FDA approval for its commercialization in the U.S. market. Breyanzi is a cell-based gene therapy to treat adult patients with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma.
In July 2020, Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, launched Tecartus after receiving FDA approval for its commercialization in the U.S. market. Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel, formerly KTE-X19), is the first and only approved chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
On Aug. 30, 2017, Novartis announced that the U.S. FDA had approved Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for intravenous infusion, formerly CTL019, the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, for the treatment of patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) that is refractory or in second or later relapse.
On Oct. 18, 2017, the U.S. FDA approved Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) (Kite Pharma Inc.), a cell-based gene therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, high-grade B-cell lymphoma and DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma. Yescarta is not indicated for the treatment of patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma. It is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- CAR T-Cell Design and Evolution
- FDA Product Approvals
- Market Analysis
- Clinical Applications of CAR T-Cell Therapy
- CARs for Tumors of the Hematopoietic and Lymphoid Tissues
- CAR T-Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
- Barriers to Research and Product Development
- Clinical Trials
Chapter 3 Introduction to Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy
- Introduction
- A Brief History of CAR T-Cell Therapy Development
- Antigens
- Exogenous Antigens
- Endogenous Antigens
- Autoantigens
- Tumor Antigens
- Cluster of Differentiation
- Lymphocytes
- B Cells
- T Cells
- Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT) Technologies
- Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs)
- T-Cell Receptors (TCRs)
- Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs)
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Overview
- Outlook
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Selected Drivers of the Global CAR T-Cell Market
- Trends
- Selected Restraints of the Global CAR T-Cell Market
Chapter 6 Current Production Methods, Latest Technological Advances and Future Direction
- Production of CAR T Cells
- Stage 1: Leukapheresis and T-Cell Isolation
- Stage 2: T-Cell Activation, Transduction and Modification of CAR T Cells
- Stage 3: Expanding Modified CAR T Cells
- Overcoming CAR T-Cell Manufacturing Challenges
- Latest Advances in Production Processes
- Closed, Automated Production Systems
- End-to-End Production Systems and Solutions
- Key Technologies Used in the Manufacturing Stage
Chapter 7 Clinical Trials on CAR T Cells and Related Technologies
- Introduction
- Clinical Trials Being Conducted Globally
- Distribution of CAR T-Cell Trials in the U.S.
- Distribution of CAR T-Cell Clinical Trials in China
Chapter 8 Cancer Demographics: A Global Summary
- Cancer: The Disease
- Epidemiology by Cancer Type/Site
- Global Cancer Incidence
- Global Cancer Prevalence, 2020
- Global Cancer Mortality Overview
- Cancer Epidemiology by Region
- Global Cancer Burden and Worldwide Cancer Risk Factors
- Tobacco Use and Statistics
- Alcohol Abuse and Cancer Statistics
- Obesity and Cancer Statistics
- Infectious Diseases and Cancer
- Inherited Genes: Diseases and Cancer
- Sun, Ultraviolet Radiation and Cancer
- Hormones and Cancer
Chapter 9 Global CAR T-Cell Market Analysis
- Yescarta
- Tecartus
- Kymriah
- Breyanzi
- Abecma
Chapter 10 Regional Analysis
Chapter 11 Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
- Mutual Recognition Procedure (MRP)
- Decentralized Procedure (DCP)
- Centralized Procedure (CP)
- Published Guidelines on Production and Testing of Cell-Based Therapies
Chapter 12 Patent Review/New Developments
- Complexities of the Patents and Patent Applications for Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Anticipated Increase in Patent Litigation on Customized Patient Treatments
- Company Specific Intellectual Property and Patent Information
- Amgen
- Avacta Life Sciences Ltd.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bluebird Bio
- Celgene Corp.
- Cellectis
- Celyad SA
- Editas Medicine Inc.
- Eureka Therapeutics Inc.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- iCell Gene Therapeutics
- Juno Therapeutics Inc. (A Celgene Co.)
- Mustang Bio Inc.
- Noile-Immune Biotech
- Novartis AG
Chapter 13 Global Competitive Market Landscape
- Global CAR T-Cell Market Share Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Product Launches
- Strategic Initiatives
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Avacta Life Sciences Ltd.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Bluebird Bio
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Cellectis
- Celyad SA
- Editas Medicine Inc.
- Eureka Therapeutics Inc.
- Formula Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Gilead Sciences
- F. Hoffman-La Roche AG
- Icell Gene Therapeutics
- Mustang Bio Inc.
- Noile-Immune Biotech
- Novartis AG
- Protheragen Inc.
- Puretech Health
- Servier Laboratories
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Transgene SA
