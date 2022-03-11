DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this study involves clinical testing, prognostic and monitoring markets for CTCs in cancer. The report also includes the clinical research segment as well as currently approved CTC tests and their markets.
By cancer type, the global market for circulating tumor cells diagnostics has been segmented into breast cancer, colorectal cancer and prostate cancer. The fast growth rate of the colorectal cancer segment is attributed to rapid rise in the incidence of colorectal cancer, especially young adults.
The growing prevalence of cancer, as circulating tumor cells find their applications in the diagnosis of cancer and precision management; advancements in technologies such as NGS and immunofluorescence; and growing awareness about the novel diagnostic methods for cancers are all major factors that will boost market growth.
Reasons for Doing this Study
This study was conducted to provide detailed information regarding new developments, prognostic and clinical research testing for circulating tumor cells. There is an increasing need for new and innovative technologies in this area. This industry is experiencing tremendous growth; the use of new prognostic technologies based on circulating tumor cells has increased in the past few years.
This study will increase awareness of current and emerging technologies and practices for cancer and cancer research, especially for prostate, breast and colorectal cancers.
The regulatory environment, current technologies, new technologies, cancer incidence, market projections and market share, along with the latest trends and new developments in this area, are included to support the clinical testing market.
This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the market for circulating tumor cells diagnostics, and it surveys the competitive landscape as well as the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.
The report also includes company profiles of major vendors that include a company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market shares and upcoming regional demand for circulating tumor cells diagnostics.
Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Qiagen N.V., Biocept Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Precision Medicine Group LLC and Menarini Silicon Biosystems.
For market estimates, data have been provided for the 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
Report Includes
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities in the CTC diagnostics industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Evaluation and forecast the global CTC diagnostics market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by cancer type, technology, application, and region
- In-depth information concerning market drivers and challenges, latest technologies, breakthrough innovations, costs and benefits of CTC enrichment techniques, regulatory concerns, and clinical trials
- Statistical information (facts and figures) on cancer incidence and prevalence, global cancer related deaths, and new cases of cancer by type in the United States
- Review of recent industry trends, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, and COVID-19 implications within the marketplace
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Bio-Techne Corp., Biocept Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Precision Medicine Group LLC, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, and Qiagen N.V.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Cancer
- Recent Advances in Technology
- Invasive Power
- Circulating Tumor Cells
- Phenotypic Characteristics
- CTC Clusters
- CTC Detection
- Cancer Stem Cells (Cscs)
- Circulating Tumor Cells - Potential Uses
- Proliferative Activity
- Epithelial Marker Genes on Circulating Tumor Cells
- Circulating Tumor Cells and Stem Cell-Like Phenotype
- CTCs and Primary Tumor Cells: a Comparison
- Metastasis
- Future Directions
- Metastatic Development in Cancer Patients
- Circulating Tumor Cell Migration
- Circulating Tumor Cell Detection
- Methods
- Cellsearch Method
- Epic Sciences Method
- Maintrac
- Iset Test
- Challenges for Detection
- Clinical Application of Circulating Tumor Dna
- Circulating Tumor Cells as Predictor of Response to Therapy
- Measurement of CTCs - Applications
- Conclusion
Chapter 4 CTC Diagnostic Technologies
- Finding Circulating Tumor Cells
- Why CTCs?
- Current CTC Detection and Isolation Methods
- New Technologies for Detection
- Cancer Prognosis
- Nucleic Acid-Based Methods
- Clinical Testing
- Summary
- New Emerging Technologies
Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 on the CTC Diagnostics Market
- Overview
- Covid-19 and Cancer Screening
- Impact of Covid-19 on Company Revenues
Chapter 6 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Cancer Worldwide
- Advantages Offered, by Non-invasivene Approach, by Circulating Tumor Cells
- Advancements in NGS and Immunofluorescence Technologies
- Growing Awareness About the Novel Diagnostic Methods for Cancers
- Market Restraints
- High Costs of CTC Diagnostics
- Rarity of CTCs in Blood Samples and Lack of Skilled Professionals for CTC Diagnostics
- Market Opportunities
- Circulating Tumor Cells as a Therapeutic Target
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Cancer Type
- Global Market for CTC Diagnostics by Cancer Type
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for CTC Diagnostics by Technology
- CTC Enrichment and Detection
- CTC Direct Detection
- CTC Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for CTC Diagnostics by Application
- Clinical/Liquid Biopsy
- Research
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for CTC Diagnostics by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Bio-Techne Corp. (Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.)
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biofluidica
- Creatv Microtech Inc.
- Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.
- Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
- Ikonisys, Inc.
- Ivdiagnostics, Inc.
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Formerly Veridex LLC)
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Precision Medicine Group LLC
- Qiagen N.V.
- Rarecells, Inc.
- Screencell
- Stemcell Technologies Inc.
