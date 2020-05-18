DUBLIN, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Report COVID-19 Special Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cataclysm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on clinical trials in terms of alternatives for study participants, enhanced operational and financial support for progressively more complex trial protocol designs, and greater collaboration among sponsors.
Therefore, presented here is a timely summarised report of new candidate antiviral and vaccine therapies undergoing clinical trials worldwide in the pursuit of gaining regulatory approval for treatment and/or prophylaxis against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection.
Countries Covered:
- China
- EU
- South Korea
- US
Products Mentioned:
- INO-4800 Vaccine
- BNT162 Vaccine
- NP-120 (Ifenprodil)
- Vafidemstat
- IPH5401 (Avdoralimab)
- mRNA-1273 Vaccine
- Dociparstat Sodium (DSTAT)
- Ryoncil (Remestemcel-L)
- Pacritinib
- NT-300 (Nitazoxanide extended-release tablets)
Companies Mentioned
- Algernon
- BioNTech
- CTI BioPharma
- Chimerix
- Genomics
- Innate
- Inovio
- Mesoblast
- Moderna
- ORYZON
- Pfizer
- Pharma
- Pharmaceuticals
- Romark Labs
