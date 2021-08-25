Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Assessment and Training Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global cognitive assessment and training market is expected to grow from $3.13 billion in 2020 to $4.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.01%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for enhanced brain fitness and adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment. The market is expected to reach $12.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 29.97%.

North America was the largest region in the global cognitive assessment and training market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the cognitive assessment and training market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

