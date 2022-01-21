DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market Research Report by Assessment Type, by Component, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market size was estimated at USD 14.24 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 15.90 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.96% to reach USD 31.43 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market, including Bracket, Brain Resource Company, Cambridge Cognition Ltd., CNS Vital Signs, LLC, CogniFit Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., Impact Applications Inc, Listen And Learn Pty Ltd., Lumos Labs, Inc., Medavante-ProPhase Inc. by WIRB-Copernicus Group, Posit Science Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Signant Health, Synergy Wellness, and VeraSci.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing demand for improved brain and mental fitness
5.1.1.2. Developing technological advancements in the healthcare sector related to cognitive assessment
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Time requirement in developing clinically-validated brain fitness software
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing cognitive assessment trends in home health care
5.1.3.2. Development in advanced cognitive assessment and training tools
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited awareness among population about brain fitness
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market, by Assessment Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Biometrics Assessment
6.3. Hosted Assessment
6.4. Pen and Paper Based-Assessment
7. Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Services
7.2.1. Consulting
7.2.2. Training and Support
7.3. Solution
7.3.1. Assessment
7.3.2. Data Analysis and Reporting
7.3.3. Data Management
7.3.4. Project Management
8. Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Academic Research
8.3. Brain Training
8.4. Clinical Trials
8.5. Screening and Diagnostics
9. Americas Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Bracket
13.2. Brain Resource Company
13.3. Cambridge Cognition Ltd.
13.4. CNS Vital Signs, LLC
13.5. CogniFit Ltd.
13.6. Cogstate Ltd.
13.7. Impact Applications Inc
13.8. Listen And Learn Pty Ltd.
13.9. Lumos Labs, Inc.
13.10. Medavante-ProPhase Inc. by WIRB-Copernicus Group
13.11. Posit Science Corporation
13.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
13.13. Signant Health
13.14. Synergy Wellness
13.15. VeraSci
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c182go
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cognitive-assessment--training-in-healthcare-market-research-report-2021-to-2027---by-assessment-type-component-application-and-region-301465650.html
SOURCE Research and Markets