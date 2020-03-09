NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. DNA Microarray, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.8 Billion by the year 2025, DNA Microarray will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$312.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$232.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, DNA Microarray will reach a market size of US$210.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M
- AB Sciex
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Alfa Laval AB
- Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies LLC
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Flottweg SE
- Fluidigm Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Groupe Novasep
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
- Illumina Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Pall Corporation
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.
- Repligen Corporation
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
- SEPMAG
- Shimadzu Scientific Instruments
- Sysmex Partec GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Separation Technologies Drive Biotechnology Industry
Recent Market Activity
Developed Markets Lead the Way while Emerging Markets Promise
Growth
DNA Microarrays - Largest & Fastest Growing Segment
Liquid Chromatography - One of the Leading Biotechnology
Separation Technologies
Factors Sustaining Market Growth
Factors Restraining Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical
Manufacturing
A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview
Surging Biopharmaceutical Market Spurs Demand for Bioseparation
Systems
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2017
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2016
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approval: 2015
Evolving Biopharmaceutical Industry Emphasizes on Novel
Technologies
Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth
Rise in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
Aging Population Drives Biotechnology Separation Systems Market
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Biotechnology Separation
Systems Market
Increasing Competition Spurs Renewed Focus on Efficiencies
Growing Orphan Drugs Market Draws Attention towards
Manufacturing Flexibility
Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical
Manufacturers
Upstream and Downstream Mismatch Turns Focus towards Innovative
Technologies
Protein Separation in Biopharmaceutical Space Assumes Greater
Significance
Growing Market for Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Review of
Current Status and Future Prospects
Approved Monoclonal Antibodies: 2014-2017
An Insight into Bioseparation of mAbs
Market Potential for Biosimilars - A Case for Substantial
Demand for Separation Technologies
US Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017
Europe Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017
Patent Expiries Create Opportunities for Biosimilar Manufacturers
Patent Expiries of Major Biologics in the US and Europe
Huge Biopharmaceutical Pipeline - A Clear Indicator of Future
Prospects
Disposables to Infuse Cost Effectiveness in Biopharmaceutical
Production
Single-Use Products Gain Significant Attention
Market Prospects for Single-Use Disposable Technologies
Select Commercial Disposable/Single-Use Technologies by Process
Technique
Innovations in Single-use Systems
Modular Bioprocessing - An Emerging Trend
Leachables and Extractables Trounce Enthusiasm around Disposables
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
