DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Medical Devices Market by Device Type, Product, End-user, Applications, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Connected Medical Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Device, Product, End-user, Application and Region.
The introduction of IoT has benefited the healthcare industry in various ways. The connected medical devices are poised to solve the challenges the healthcare industry is facing. The Healthcare industry in recent years has witnessed as the growth of medical devices connected with each other via wireless monitoring services. The adoption of these devices is also increasing day by day owing to their reliability, effective patient monitoring and increasing awareness in the patients etc.
Moreover, advancement in technology, spending on R&D and fast approval from regulatory authorities to the connected medical devices are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in the year 2019 more than 45 new medical devices and technologies were approved by the US FDA. As of June 2020, more than 20 connected devices are sanctioned by the FDA. However, barriers such as high cost, security challenges, and insufficient IT infrastructure in developing economies may hamper market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing adoption of wearable devices in the healthcare segment
- Government initiatives for promoting digital health and fast approval to the connected medical devices
- Advancement of technology and increased R&D spending
Restraints
- High cost of manufacturing smart medical devices
- Data security challenges
- Insufficient IT infrastructure in developing economies
Opportunities
- Low Doctor-to-patient ratio leading to self-operated mHealth platforms
- Mobile payment and telemedicine services
- Healthcare IT collaborations
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the global Connected Medical Devices market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
Report Highlights
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Global Connected Medical Devices Market Size, by Geography
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
5.4 Trends
6 Market Analysis
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2 Impact of COVID-19
7 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Connected Capital-Intensive Device
7.3 Connected Physiological Monitor
7.4 Connected Wearable Medical Device
8 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Device
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Non-wearable
8.3 Wearable
9 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 BP Monitor
9.3 ECG Monitoring Device
9.4 Glucose Monitor
9.5 Heart Rate Monitor
9.6 Insulin Pump
9.7 Portable GPS PERS
9.8 Pulse Oximeter
9.9 Smart Pill Dispenser
10 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By End-User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centre
10.3 Home Care Setting
10.4 Hospital
10.5 Specialty Clinic
11 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Consumer Monitoring
11.3 Internally Embedded Device
11.4 Stationary Device
11.5 Wearable Device
12 Americas Influenza Vaccine Market
12.1 Argentina
12.2 Brazil
12.3 Canada
12.4 Mexico
12.5 United States
13 Europe, Middle East & Africa Influenza Vaccine Market
13.1 France
13.2 Germany
13.3 Italy
13.4 Netherlands
13.5 Qatar
13.6 Russia
13.7 Saudi Arabia
13.8 South Africa
13.9 Spain
13.10 United Arab Emirates
13.11 United Kingdom
14 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccine Market
14.1 Australia
14.2 China
14.3 India
14.4 Indonesia
14.5 Japan
14.6 Malaysia
14.7 Philippines
14.8 South Korea
14.9 Thailand
15 Competitive Scenario
15.1 Merger & Acquisition
15.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
15.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
15.4 Investment & Funding
15.5 Award, Recognition, & Expansion
16 Company Profiles
16.1 GE Healthcare, Inc.
16.2 Medtronic plc
16.3 OMRON Corporation
16.4 Philips Healthcare
16.5 McKesson Corporation
16.6 Fitbit, Inc.
16.7 Johnson & Johnson
16.8 Boston Scientific Corporation
16.9 St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott)
16.10 AgaMatrix, Inc.
16.11 Dexcom
16.12 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
16.13 Polar Electro
16.14 IHealth Labs (Subsidiary of Andon Health)
16.15 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5uhbd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716