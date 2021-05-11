DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market by Product Type, Therapeutic Area (Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders and Others) and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future outlook of the growing market for connected drug delivery devices that are either already commercialized or are under development.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in mid to long-term, for the period 2020-2030.
Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of:
- Type of solution (connected drug delivery devices and add-on sensors)
- Type of product (connected inhalers, connected handheld injectors and connected wearable injectors)
- Therapeutic areas (metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, and others)
- Route of administration (injectable and inhalable)
- Key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and rest of the world).
To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of these connected drug delivery devices and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
Amongst other elements, the report features:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of more than 65 connected drug delivery devices based on a number of relevant parameters such as
- Type of device, namely connected inhalers, connected handheld injectors (connected pen injectors, connected autoinjectors and connected needle-free injectors) and connected wearable injectors (connected insulin pumps and connected patch pumps)
- Status of development (approved / launched or under development)
- Mode of drug delivery (injectable, inhalation and oral)
- Targeted therapeutic area (metabolic disorders, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, hormonal disorders and others)
- Type of connectivity solution offered,
- Other key device specifications (audio / visual reminders, connectivity, companion mobile applications, companion web portal, data storage / cloud platform options, rechargeable batteries / battery backup and reminder / notifications / alerts).
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading developers of connected / smart drug delivery systems?
- What are the popular types of drug delivery devices that are currently being marketed / developed in this domain?
- What are the novel / advanced features that device developers are incorporating in their respective devices, to maintain a competitive edge in the market?
- What is the relative competitiveness of different connected solutions across several device segments?
- What kind of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
- What is the trend in capital investments in the connected drug delivery device market?
- What is the overall cost distribution across the value chain of connected drug delivery devices?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on connected drug delivery devices market?
- What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
- What are the anticipated future trends related to connected drug delivery devices market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Connected / Smart Drug Delivery Systems: Market Landscape
5. Add-On Sensors: Market Landscape
6. Product Competitiveness Analysis
7. Company Profiles
8. Clinical Trial Analysis
9. Partnerships And Collaborations
10. Funding And Investment Analysis
11. Value Chain / Cost Price Analysis
12. Market Forecast And Opportunity Analysis
13. Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic On The Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market
14. Regulatory Landscape
15. Case Study
16. SWOT Analysis
17. Concluding Remarks
18. Executive Insights
19. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
COMPANY PROFILES
- Company Profiles
- BIOCORP
- Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (E3D)
- Novo Nordisk
- Merck
- Pneuma Respiratory
- H&T Presspart
- Nemera
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/288f0a
