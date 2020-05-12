DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Consumer Healthcare Market By Product (Over-the-Counter Drugs (OTC); Vitamins and Dietary Supplements; Herbal/Traditional Products; Sports Nutrition; and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Consumer Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, company and region.
The market is driven by the increasing geriatric population and their susceptibility towards diseases. Additionally, increasing awareness among the population pertaining to lifestyle diseases is further expected to propel the market over the next few years. Furthermore, growing popularity of preventive medicine is expected to spur the growth of market. Also, new product launches by the major players in the view of customer needs & demands is further expected to foster the growth of the market through 2025.
Based on product, the market can be fragmented into over-the-counter drugs (OTC), vitamins and dietary supplements, herbal/traditional products, sports nutrition and others. The vitamins and dietary supplements are expected to register significant growth in the market owing to the growing popularity of these products among the population. Also, growing deficiencies of several vitamins especially in the women population is expected to drive the growth of this segment through 2025.
Regionally, the consumer healthcare market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall consumer healthcare market owing to the growing awareness about consumer healthcare products among the population in the region.
Major players operating in the Global Consumer Healthcare Market include GSK Consumer Healthcare, Bayer Corp, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, Procter & Gamble Co, CVS Health Corp, Nature's Bounty Co, Pharmavite Corp, Living Essentials, Clif Bar & Co, Reckitt Benckiser Inc, Optimum Nutrition Inc, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products Inc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd, Abbott Nutrition Inc, Cytosport Inc, BASF SE, Danone, American Health, Amway, Arena Pharmaceuticals and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Consumer Healthcare Market from 2015 to 2018.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Consumer Healthcare Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.
- To classify and forecast the Global Consumer Healthcare Market based on product, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Consumer Healthcare Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Consumer Healthcare Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Consumer Healthcare Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Consumer Healthcare Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Consumer Healthcare Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product of Interest (POI): Consumer Healthcare - An Introduction & Description of the POI
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Consumer Healthcare Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer/End User Analysis
6. Global Consumer Healthcare Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product (Over-the-Counter Drugs (OTC); Vitamins and Dietary Supplements; Herbal/Traditional Products; Sports Nutrition; and Others)
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Modern Grocery Retail; Traditional Grocery Retail; Non-Grocery/Mixed Retailers; Non-store-based Retail; Online and Others)
6.2.3. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; and Middle East & Africa)
6.2.4. By Company (2019)
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product; By Distribution Channel; and By Region)
7. Asia-Pacific Surface Cleaner Market Outlook
8. North America Surface Cleaner Market Outlook
9. South America Surface Cleaner Market Outlook
10. Europe Surface Cleaner Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Surface Cleaner Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers/Tailwinds
12.2. Challenges/Headwinds
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Company Profiles (Leading 10 Players in the Market)
14.1.1. GSK Consumer Healthcare
14.1.2. Bayer Corp.
14.1.3. McNeil Consumer Healthcare
14.1.4. Procter & Gamble Co.
14.1.5. CVS Health Corp.
14.1.6. The Nature's Bounty Co.
14.1.7. Pharmavite Corp
14.1.8. Living Essentials
14.1.9. Clif Bar & Co.
14.1.10. Reckitt Benckiser Inc.
14.1.11. Optimum Nutrition Inc.
14.1.12. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products Inc.
14.1.13. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
14.1.14. Abbott Nutrition Inc.
14.1.15. Cytosport Inc.
14.1.16. BASF SE
14.1.17. Danone
14.1.18. American Health
14.1.19. Amway
14.1.20. Arena Pharmaceuticals
15. Strategic Recommendations
