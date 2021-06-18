DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuing Medical Education Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The continuing medical education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2021-2026.
The report considers the present scenario of the continuing medical education market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Continuing medical education is a highly specialized field, and it has firmly established disciplines. Healthcare is one of the industries where the acceptance of online and blended learning replaces traditional classroom learning at an incredible pace.
The trend in continuing medical education is moving towards combining cognitive science with 3D gaming technology to help physicians learn through the virtual experience. The simulation-based CME teaching is performed in multiple therapeutic areas. The continuing medical education market simulation is being accepted by most of the top providers across the globe.
CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global continuing medical education market research report includes a detailed segmentation by delivery method, providers, speciality, geography. Some professionals prefer more classroom training since many group activities are conducted and help to increase knowledge transfer.
With the introduction of e-learning, healthcare professionals are shifting their interest towards e-learning. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic is soaring the growth of e-learning in the CME market. The online teaching platform has seen a boom for one decade. The increasing penetration of the internet is fueling online activities that can be accessed whenever the participant wants to complete them.
Physicians' membership organizations provide the CME program that is specifically developed as per the needs of particular specialization. These physician member associations also provide specific free CME programs to their members in the organizations. The physicians can keep up with the newest developments through their association membership benefits, including conferences.
Many physicians' associations, NGOs fighting against cancer, and insurance companies provide various oncology-based CME courses to increase the knowledge regarding cancer treatments and their diagnostics. The rising number of cases is expected to drive the CME programs related to the oncology segment worldwide.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
North America to dominate the global CME market and will lead the industry during the forecast period. The innovative activities have increased the demand for the CME programs in this region. Canada is one of the most significant countries in medical education innovation in North America.
The requirement of the credit points for the physicians has demanded them to adopt the CME program much faster in Canada. The increasing demand for the CME programs made many providers enter the CME providers platform. The CME market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
The vendors in the CME market are startups, educational companies, branded medical schools, NGOs, physician associations, Insurance companies. Several regional vendors are investing in the latest topics of CME as per the requirement in their country, especially in Europe, APAC, and North America. T
he industry is creating opportunities for both existing and new players. Vendors are increasingly focusing on launching innovative delivery methods to penetrate and tap the enormous growth potential of the market.
Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the largest medical school-based continuing Medical Education (CME) providers in New York.
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis
