NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Coronavirus COVID 19 Clinical Trials Insight 2020" Report Highlight:
• Number Of Drugs In Clinical Trials: >30 Drugs
• Majority Of Drugs in Research Phase: > 15 Drugs
• USA & China Dominating Clinical Trials: >20 Drugs
• Vaccines Accounts Major Share In Clinical Trials: >10 Vaccines
• Expected Market Opportunity: > US$ 1 Billion
The research report "Global Coronavirus COVID 19 Clinical Trials Insight 2020" discusses about the recent outbreak of coronavirus that has badly affected the human life globally. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the clinical trials of drugs and therapies for the virus that is going to be covered in the next few years. The multiple aspects that are linked with the virus spread have been discussed elaborately in different sections of the report. In addition to the information that the report is delivering, it is also providing the recent research and development work that is in progress to unmold the epidemic that has caused large number of deaths at regional and global level.
In general the report has been prepared with a view of providing all the clinical parameters associated with the virus therapy research. Starting from a single country, the virus has confirmed its presence in almost each and every country of the world. It has been two months since the outbreak of the corona virus, but till now no such commercial treatment is available in the market. Since the recent outbreak of the virus at the global level, the research fields at all the levels have focused their work on developing a vaccine that will be effective against the mechanism of the coronavirus by which it is escaping all the commercially available vaccines for virus.
On an average, more than 30 clinical trials are getting conducted at the global level, with hundreds of patients enrolled in it. Out of the 30 clinical trials that have been initiated for finding the treatment, only few have cleared the early stages of trial and are on the urge to begin with the Phase III of their clinical trial. The research report regarding the recent epidemic that has taken over all the focus has covered all the current drugs that are in pipeline of getting emerged as the possible treatments for the coronavirus. It is well witnessed by observing the number of coronavirus cases by each passing day that the research that is currently getting performed is at its best. The outbreak of the virus has led advancement in the partnership for the technological support. By observing the number of the patients and the healthcare management all the world, it is expected that the very first therapy against the virus will be launched by next year i.e. 2021.
