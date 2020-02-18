DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market: US, Europe, Japan - Supplier Shares, Sales Segment Forecasts, Innovative Technologies and Tests, Competitive Profiles and Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents a detailed analysis of the Coronavirus diagnostics market in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan. Current scientific views on the Coronavirus definition, epidemiology and etiology are reviewed.
The report provides the 5-year test volume and sales forecasts by country for the following market segments:
- Hospitals
- Commercial/Private Labs
- Physician Offices
- Public Health Labs
In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of Coronavirus tests.
Also, the report examines the market applications of DNA Probes, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other technologies; reviews features and operating characteristics of automated analyzers; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and identifies emerging business expansion opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers and risks, and strategic planning issues and concerns.
List of Tables
- Major Companies Developing or Marketing Coronavirus Tests
- France Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment
- Germany Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment
- Italy Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment
- Japan Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment
- Spain Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment
- U.K. Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment
- U.S.A. Coronavirus Test Volume and Diagnostics Sales Forecast by Market Segment
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- GSK Biologicals
- Hologic
- Leica Biosystems
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher
- Wako
