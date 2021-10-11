DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The clinical trial report provides an overview of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical trials scenario.
This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) . Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type.
Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope
- the report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape
- Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status
- the report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company
- the report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment
- the Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years
- Report provides latest news for the past three months
Clinical Trials Report Coverage
- Clinical Trials by Region
- Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe
- Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America
- Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries
- Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries
- Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by Phase
- In Progress Trials by Phase
- Clinical Trials by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by End Point Status
- Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time
- Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type
- Prominent Sponsors
- Top Companies Participating in Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Therapeutics Clinical Trials
- Prominent Drugs
- Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkimch
