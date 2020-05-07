DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corticosteroids Therapy Market Report 2020-2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global corticosteroids therapy market is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2019 to about $4.5 billion in 2020 as there is a marginal increase in demand due to the use of corticosteroids along with other drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $4.9 billion at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2023.
The SARS-CoV outbreak research studies show that corticosteroids as adjunctive therapy may be beneficial to treat corona viruses if utilized in the early acute phase of infection. The use of corticosteroids during the treatment of coronaviruses have shown positive outcomes due to their ability to modulate the inflammatory response. Therefore, corticosteroids market has experienced a surge in its growth.
North America was the largest region in the corticosteroids therapy market in 2019. The corticosteroids therapy market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.
Increasing prevalence of skin related disease and the rising incidences of rashes, dermatitis, itching, eczema, and psoriasis contributed to the growth of the corticosteroids market. According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), each year in the US, at least 2 million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die due to such infections. Skin conditions contributed 1.79% to the global burden of disease measured in DALYs (Disability-adjusted life years) from 306 diseases and injuries in 2013.
Individual skin diseases varied in size from 0.38% of total burden for dermatitis (atopic, contact, and seborrheic dermatitis), 0.29% for acne vulgaris, 0.19% for psoriasis, 0.19% for urticaria, 0.16% for viral skin diseases, 0.15% for fungal skin diseases, 0.07% for scabies, 0.06% for malignant skin melanoma, 0.05% for pyoderma, 0.04% for cellulitis, 0.03% for keratinocyte carcinoma, 0.03% for decubitus ulcer, and 0.01% for alopecia areata. All other skin and subcutaneous diseases composed 0.12% of total DALYs. The increased prevalence of such disorders increased the demand for corticosteroids, driving the market.
Side effects associated with the long-term use of corticosteroids is negatively affecting the corticosteroids market. More recently, in a meta-analysis that included 28 studies (2,382 patients), the overall risk of adverse events was 150 per 100 patient-years. Psychological and behavioral adverse events (e.g., minor mood disturbances) were reported most frequently, followed by gastrointestinal events (e.g., dyspepsia and dysphagia). Infectious complications included bacterial infections; reactivation of tuberculosis or toxoplasmosis; and viral infections, including herpes virus, varicella zoster virus, and reactivation of viral hepatitis.
The association between corticosteroid therapy and subsequent infections was calculated by pooling data from 71 controlled clinical trials. The overall rate of infectious complications was 12.7% in the 2,111 patients randomly allocated to systemic corticosteroids and 8% in the 2,087 controls. The risk of infection was particularly high in patients with neurologic diseases and less pronounced in patients with intestinal, hepatic, and renal diseases. The rate was not increased in patients given a daily dose of < 10 mg or a cumulative dose of < 700 mg of prednisone.
With increasing doses, the rate of occurrence of infectious complications increased in patients given corticosteroids as well as in patients given placebo, a finding suggesting that not only the corticosteroid but also the underlying disease state account for the steroid-associated infectious complications observed in clinical practice. Adverse and unwanted effects due to the use of corticosteroids has a negative impact on the corticosteroid market.
The development of silicones for topical and transdermal drug delivery is one of the key trends in corticosteroid therapy market. Silicone gel sheets are soft wound covers composed of cross-linked polymers reinforced with or bonded to mesh or fabric. A new strategy to deliver drugs to the inner ear from dexamethasone (DXM)-loaded silicone implants and to evaluate the distribution of the drug in the cochlea with confocal microscopy and development of a new device for local corticosteroids delivery into the oval window with an extended drug release of DXM to the inner ear is also seen in recent years.
Silicone gel sheeting is also an excellent treatment option for pediatric patients who may not be able to tolerate intralesional corticosteroid injection. Silicone-based pressure-sensitive adhesives for transdermal drug delivery has shown higher diffusivity and greater skin permeation rate. Silicones offer several advantages such as improved drug permeability, high diffusivity and offer efficient function and performance to modern drug products.
Sanofi is in talks to buy Flexion Therapeutics. Flexion's knee injection for osteoarthritis, Zilretta (sustained release corticosteroid), would fit right in with Sanofi's biosurgery division, which markets its own osteoarthritis injectable, Synvisc. Zilretta is a sustained-release corticosteroid first up for approval for use in the knee. Analysts have suggested it could bring in $500 million to $600 million in peak sales, and perhaps hit blockbuster status if it wins indications for use in other joints.
Major players in the corticosteroids therapy market are Sumitomo, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, AstraZeneca, Cipla, and LEO Pharma.
Report Scope
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider corticosteroids therapy market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers
- The corticosteroids therapy market section of the report gives context. It compares the corticosteroids therapy market with other segments of the corticosteroids therapy market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, corticosteroids therapy indicators comparison
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- Abbott Laboratories
- Allergan
- Antares Pharma
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International
- Bayer AG
- BD.
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- CareFusion Corporation
- Catalent
- Cipla Inc.
- Enable Injections
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gerresheimer AG
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Insulet Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- MEDMIX SYSTEMS AG
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Nipro Corporation
- Novartis AG
- Novosanis
- OraSure Technologies, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- SMC Ltd.
- Smith Medical
- Sulzer Ltd.
- ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9sqgcw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716