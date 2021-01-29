DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Global Diagnostic Demand Outlook by Country, Assay Volume Quarterly Outlook to December 2021, Separately for Molecular and Serology. Updated to Include Q1, Q2 & Q3 2020 Actuals Data." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Can diagnostics stop an epidemic? Rapid diagnostics are key to epidemic management, but the demand is staggering. Will it stagger the diagnostics industry? This report looks at the assay volume demands by country looking out 5 quarters to the end of 2021. The publisher looks at 3 scenarios for pandemic progression and explore diagnostics demand in each scenario. A breakout of Molecular and Serology is also included.
The forecasts are based on the WHO Health Security Index with specific assumptions about the effectiveness of distancing measures and the impact of health system overload on different countries. These create varying timelines of demand.
Key Topics Covered:
COVID-19. Strategic Situation Analysis
- COVID-19. Guidance for Executives
- COVID-19. Guidance for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Pandemics?
1.2 The Role of Zoonosis
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Assay Volumes.
1.3.2 Healthcare Systems Demand
1.3.3 Molecular & Serology
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 Historical Perspective on Pandemics
1.5.1 HIV/AIDS PANDEMIC 2005-2012
1.5.2 FLU PANDEMIC 1968
1.5.3 ASIAN FLU 1956-1958
1.5.4 SPANISH FLU 1918
1.5.5 SIXTH CHOLERA PANDEMIC 1910-1911
1.5.6 FLU PANDEMIC 1889-1890
1.5.7 THE BLACK DEATH 1346-1353
2. The Pandemic Overview
2.1 What is a Virus?
2.1.1 Is a Virus Alive?
2.1.2 Viral Structure
2.1.3 The Viral Genome
2.1.4 Viral Mutation
2.2 The Coronavirus
2.2.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)
2.2.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)
2.2.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus.
2.2.3.1 Signs and symptoms
2.2.3.2 Transmission
2.2.3.3 Diagnosis
2.2.3.4 Prevention
2.2.3.5 Management
2.2.3.6 Prognosis
2.2.3.7 A Note on Global Statistics Reporting
2.3 Pandemic Diagnostics
2.3.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread
2.3.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based
2.3.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay
2.3.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues
2.3.5 Saliva Direct Test
2.3.5.1 Research Abstract
2.3.5.2 FDA Statement on Saliva Direct Test
2.3.5.3 Impact of Saliva Direct on Forecasts and Cannibalization
3. Infection/Hospitalization Projections by Country by Quarter. All Case Scenarios
3.1 Scenarios Overview
3.1.1 WHO Global Health Security Index
3.1.2 Pandemic Progression Outlook Methodology
3.2 Scenario 1. Best Case
3.3 Scenario 2. Expected Case
3.4 Scenario 3. Worst Case
4. Diagnostic Company Profiles
- 1drop
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Ador Diagnostics
- Advanced Biological Laboratories
- Akkoni Biosystems
- Altona Diagnostics
- Alveo Technologies
- Applied BioCode
- Applied DNA Sciences
- Anatolia Geneworks
- Assurance Scientific Laboratories
- Aus Diagnostics
- Autobio Diagnostics
- BD Diagnostics
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Biocartis
- Biodesix
- BioFire Diagnostics
- Biolidics
- bioMerieux
- Bioneer
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BioReference Laboratories
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid
- Cerstest Biotec
- Chembio Diagnostics
- Color Genomics
- Credo Diagnostics Biomedical
- Curetis
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diascopic
- Diasorin
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- Exact Sciences
- Expedeon
- Fulgent Genetics
- Fusion Genomics.
- Genedrive
- GenePOC Diagnostics
- Genetic Signatures
- Genetron
- GenMark Dx
- Gold Standard Diagnostics
- Hologic
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Invetech
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Lexagene
- Luminex
- Mayo Clinic Laboratories
- Mbio Diagnostics
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- Mobidiag
- Nanomix
- Novacyt
- Orig3n
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Oxford Nanopore
- Panagene
- PerkinElmer
- Primerdesign
- Prominex
- Qiagen (Statdx)
- Quantumdx
- Quest Diagnostics
- Quidel
- Randox Laboratories
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Saw Diagnostics
- SD Biosensor
- Seegene
- Sensovation
- Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)
- SkylineDx
- Sona Nanotech
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher
- Veredus Labs
- Vircell
- YD Diagnostics
- Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech
5. Healthcare Systems Dx Demand Outlook
5.1 Healthcare System Demand by Country - Best Case
5.2 Healthcare System Demand by Country - Expected Case
5.3 Healthcare System Demand by Country - Worst Case
6. Molecular/Serology Dx Demand Outlook
6.1 Molecular/Serology Demand by Country - Best Case
6.2 Molecular/Serology Demand by Country - Expected Case
6.3 Molecular/Serology Demand by Country - Worst Case
