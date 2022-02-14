DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global COVID-19 diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 283.93 billion by 2029
The COVID 19 pandemic has compelled the research establishment to quickly create extremely accurate diagnostic procedures to efficiently and properly detect this virus in order to restrict infectious transmission.
Furthermore, the advent of novel and innovative diagnostic tests, such as immunoenzymatic serological tests, rapid antigen tests, and molecular tests based on RT PCR, are expected to drive the industry's demand.
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the global market over the forecast period due to increasing cases of coronavirus along with the presence of several industry players. However, North America is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period due to increasing virus testing rates, as this region is one of the most affected regions by the virus.
Some of the players operating in the market include Abbott, 1drop Inc., ADT Biotech, Altona Diagnostics GmbH, ALDATU BIOSCIENCES, bioMerieux SA, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Cepheid, Danaher, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Quidel, and Veredus Laboratories.
These companies are investing in research & development and are introducing new products to compete in the global market. For instance, in July 2021, Abbott introduced the PanbioTM COVID-19 antigen self-test in India to expand quick diagnostics offering to meet screening requirements at home, work, and clinics.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Stakeholders
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Highlights
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Overview
3.2. Data Sources
4. Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Insights
4.1. COVID-19 Diagnostics - Industry Snapshot
4.2. COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.2.5. COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry Trends
4.2.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5. Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)
5.3. Instruments
5.4. Reagents & Kits
5.5. Services
6. Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, by Sample Type
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, by Sample Type, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)
6.3. Nasopharyngeal (NP) Swab
6.4. Oropharyngeal (OP) Swab
6.5. Nasal Swab
6.6. Blood
7. Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, by Test Type
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, by Test Type, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)
7.3. Molecular (PCR) Testing
7.4. Antigen-based Testing
7.5. Antibody (Serology) Testing
8. Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, by By Mode
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Introduction
8.2.1. Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, by Mode, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)
8.3. Point-of-Care (POC)
8.4. Non-Point-of-Care (Non-PoC)
9. Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, by End-Use
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Introduction
9.2.1. Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, by End-Use, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)
9.3. Laboratories
9.4. Hospitals
9.5. Diagnostic Centers and Clinics
9.6. Research Institutes
10. Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, by Geography
10.1. Key findings
10.2. Introduction
10.2.1. COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Assessment, By Geography, 2017 - 2029 (USD Billion)
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
11.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
12. Company Profiles
12.1. Company Overview
12.2. Financial Performance
12.3. Product Benchmarking
12.4. Recent Development
- 1drop Inc.
- Abbott
- ADT Biotech
- ALDATU BIOSCIENCES
- Altona Diagnostics GmbH
- bioMerieux SA
- Cepheid
- Danaher
- F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Luminex Corporation
- Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd.
- Neuberg Diagnostics
- Perkin Elmer Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Quidel
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Veredus Laboratories.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5k85l
