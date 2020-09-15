Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 - Vaccine Development, Therapeutics Experiments and Diagnostics/Devices Advances - Basic Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 - Vaccine Development, Therapeutics Experiments and Diagnostics/devices advances includes:

  • Subscription to a Daily
  • Subscription to a Weekly
  • Subscription to one of the Monthly products

Choices available to choose from:

Daily: 27 Daily reports available
To choose one Daily report from the available Categories, Regions, Healthcare sub-industries and Market capitalization levels

Weekly: 15 Weekly summary reports available
To choose one Weekly summary report from the available Categories, Regions, Healthcare sub-industries and Market capitalization levels

Monthly: 22 Monthly synthesis reports available
To choose one Monthly report from the available sub-categories within each of the three categories

Key Topics Covered:

Coverage - Daily Reports:

  • Daily report offers at five different time zones, daily updates for 20+ global news each related to COVID-19 Vaccine Development, Therapeutics Experiments, and Diagnostics/Devices Advances, comprehensively compiled and curated from global as well as regional and local news media.
  • Daily report offers 20+ COVID-19 business news for the last 24-48 hours, comprehensively compiled and curated from regional and local news media, and summarized succinctly for each of the 4 key regions - Americas, Asia, Emerging Markets, and Europe
  • Daily report offers 20+ COVID-19 business news for the last 24-48 hours, comprehensively compiled and curated from regional and local news media, and summarized succinctly for each of the 4 healthcare sub-industries - Biotechnology, Healthcare Services, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceuticals
  • Daily report offers 20+ COVID-19 business news for the last 24-48 hours, comprehensively compiled and curated from regional and local news media, and summarized succinctly for each of the 4 market capitalization levels - LargeCap Companies, Small-MidCap Companies, Privately-Owned Companies, and Non-Profit Organizations

Coverage - Weekly Summary Reports:

  • A weekly presentation of all the recent crucial development related to COVID-19 Vaccine Development, Therapeutics Experiments, and Diagnostics/Devices Advances
  • Recent crucial development of the week relevant to COVID-19 business news related to Vaccine Development, Therapeutics Experiments, and Diagnostics/Devices Advances for American, Asian, Emerging Market, and European companies, research institutes, academia, and healthcare organizations rounded up and summarized succinctly to present a complete overview of the current happenings
  • Recent crucial development of the week relevant to COVID-19 business news related to Vaccine Development, Therapeutics Experiments, and Diagnostics/Devices Advances for Biotechnology, Healthcare Services, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical companies worldwide rounded up and summarized succinctly to present a complete overview of the current happenings
  • Recent crucial development of the week relevant to COVID-19 business news related to Vaccine Development, Therapeutics Experiments, and Diagnostics/Devices Advances for LargeCap, Small-MidCap, and Privately-owned companies, and Non-Profit organizations worldwide rounded up and summarized succinctly to present a complete overview of the current happenings

Coverage - Monthly Synthesis Reports:

  • A monthly overview on key updates with analysis offered for each of the different sub-categories of Vaccine Development such as Clinical/Human Trials, Global Grants/Funding, Licensing, Manufacturing/Purchasing/Selling, Regulatory Approvals, and Research/Studies
  • A monthly overview on key updates with analysis offered for each of the different sub-categories of Therapeutics Experiments such as Clinical Trials, Global Grants/Funding, Existing Medicines Research, Licensing, Manufacturing/Production/Selling, Regulatory Approvals, Research/Studies, and Treatment/Therapies
  • A monthly overview on key updates with analysis offered for each of the different sub-categories of Diagnostics/Devices Advances such as Global Grants/Funding, Licensing, Manufacturing/Development/Production, Regulatory Approvals, Research/Studies, Technology Updates, Testing, and Testing Kits/Facilities/Sites

