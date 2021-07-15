Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines - Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report gives a COVID-19 disease overview, epidemiology overview, current marketed vaccines, unmet needs, pipeline assessment, and market outlook.

The publisher forecasts three different potential scenarios for the future use of COVID-19 vaccines:

  • The first scenario assumes that annual vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine will be needed.
  • The second scenario assumes annual vaccination for the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older, while everyone below 65 years of age will need a vaccine only every two years.
  • In the third scenario, the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older will receive a COVID-19 vaccine every two years, while everyone below 65 years will need a vaccine only every five years.

Scope

This report includes:

  • Executive Summary
  • Disease Overview: History of the outbreak, Etiology and Pathophysiology
  • Epidemiology
  • Current Vaccination Options: Includes detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis
  • Unmet Need and Opportunities: Detailing the major unmet needs with significant KOL insights
  • Pipeline Assessment: Includes pipeline overview and detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis
  • R&D Strategies: Trends in Clinical Trial Design for COVID-19 Vaccines and Trends in Deal-Making
  • Market Outlook

Reasons to Buy

  • Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global COVID-19 vaccine market in the future.
  • Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
  • Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Disease Overview

3. Epidemiology

4. Current Vaccination Options

5. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6. Pipeline Assessment

7. R&D Strategies

8. Market Outlook

9. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Pfizer
  • BioNTech
  • Moderna
  • AstraZeneca
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Novavax
  • CureVac
  • Sanofi
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Arcturus
  • Medicago
  • Valneva
  • Inovio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7a43n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-covid-19-vaccines-market-report-2021-2026-overview-epidemiology-marketed-vaccines-unmet-needs-pipeline-assessment-and-outlook-301334950.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.