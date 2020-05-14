DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Vaccines Pipeline 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 vaccine development is proceeding at an unprecedented pace, achieving a substantially accelerated timeframe in comparison to the typical vaccine development process. Part of this rapid pace can be attributed to the prior work done with SARS and MERS and now is being used for COVID-19. The Global Coronavirus Vaccines Pipeline report features a comprehensive data analysis of over 150 organizations working on developing vaccines focused on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the previous SARS and MERS outbreaks.
It provides market intelligence and pipeline analysis on the current available vaccines region-wise, specifically from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). It captures detailed profiles of these companies, the ongoing partnerships as well as growth and financial performance analysis. In addition, it pulls together insights from interviews and surveys with key opinion leaders who committed to developing an affordable vaccine for emergency pandemic use. The Global Coronavirus Vaccines Pipeline report seeks to holistically inform the community on the current status of coronavirus vaccine development and discover future opportunities for collaboration, technology transfer and co-development.
In addition, it gives readers access to company profiles, ongoing clinical trials and an assessment of the regulatory environment. Moreover, the report pulls together insights on funding and a swot analysis on the industry. Popular market sentiments derived through comprehensive primary research with key industry stakeholders have been compiled as well.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1
- Report Scope
- Data Pointers
- Research Methodology
Section 2: Covid-19 Pipeline Analysis
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Certification
- R&D Pipelines Analysis
- Innovation
- Therapeutic Focus Areas
- Partnerships & Collaborations
- Interview
- Industry News & Updates
- Swot Analysis
- References
Section 3: SARS Pipeline Analysis
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Certification
- R&D Pipelines Analysis
- Innovation
- Therapeutic Focus Areas
- Partnerships & Collaborations
- Interview
- Industry News & Updates
- Swot Analysis
- References
Section 4: MERS Pipeline Analysis
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Certification
- R&D Pipelines Analysis
- Innovation
- Therapeutic Focus Areas
- Partnerships & Collaborations
- Interview
- Industry News & Updates
- Swot Analysis
- References
Section 5: Data Analysis & Intelligence Mapping
- Diseases- Wise Analysis: Product Development
- Treatment- Wise Analysis
Covid-19 Vaccines Development
- Profiles, Pipelines And Outlook Of Organizations Involved In Covid-19 Vaccines Development
- Stage Of Developement And Clinical Trial Timelines
- Milestones Achieved
- R&D Funding
- Organizations To Watch Out For
- Industry Survey Analysis With Big Pharma, Vaccine Manufacturers & Vaccine Tech Providers
- Industry Expert Interviews
SARS Vaccines Development
- Profiles, Pipelines And Outlook Of Organizations Involved In Sars Vaccines Development
- Stage Of Developement And Clinical Trial Timelines
- Milestones Achieved
- R&D Funding
- Organizations To Watch Out For
- Industry Survey Analysis With Big Pharma, Vaccine Manufacturers & Vaccine Tech Providers
- Industry Expert Interviews
MERS Vaccines Development
- Profiles, Pipelines And Outlook Of Organizations Involved In Mers Vaccines Development
- Stage Of Developement And Clinical Trial Timelines
- Milestones Achieved
- R&D Funding
- Organizations To Watch Out For
- Industry Survey Analysis With Big Pharma, Vaccine Manufacturers & Vaccine Tech Providers
- Industry Expert Interviews
A selection of companies mentioned include:
- Altimmune
- Applied DNA Sciences
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Codegenix
- Dynavax
- Epivax
- Flow Pharma Inc
- Generex
- Geovax
- Gilead Sciences
- Greffex
- Heat Biologics
- Ibio Inc
- Immunoprecise
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medicago
- Novavax
- Pfizer
- Tonix Pharma
- Vaxart
- Vaxil Bio
- Adaptvac
- Aj Vaccines
- Batavia Biosciences
- Biontech
- Curevac
- Gsk
- Oncogen
- Reithera
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Takis Biotech
- Bionet Asia
- Bravovax
- Fosun Pharma
- Sinovac
- Zydus Cadila
- Biopharmas
- Combinatorx Inc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Fox Chase Cancer Institute
- New York Blood Center
- Bexter Vaccines
- Institut Pasteur
- Greffex
- Peptivir
- New York Bood Center
- The Scripps Research Institutes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33tnpz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716