The report will provide details about CPAP devices used in the treatment of sleep apnea and how COVID-19 is influencing the market.
The report will also highlight the current and future market potential of CPAP devices with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence COVID-19 and sleep apnea and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report covers a market projection through 2024 and includes a market share analysis for key players.
The report segments the market for CPAP devices based on product type, age group, end-user and geography. For market estimates, data are provided for 2018, 2019 as the base year, and forecast values for 2024.
Market Insights
Growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases which leads to sleep disorders, a strong product regulatory scenario, and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including ResMed, Philips Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., and Apex Medical Corp.
Increasing incidences of sleep disorders and COVID-19 patients and the rising geriatric population with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) related issues are the major factors likely to fuel major CPAP device markets. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), OSA affects approximately 4% of the adult population and Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) is a common disorder that occurs in 3-10% of the population. The burden of sleep disorders is likely to drive the CPAP device market during the forecast period.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices and study their influence on the market after the pandemic of COVID-19
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 with a projection of CAGR through 2024
- Highlights of current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the current market trends, market size, regulatory scenario, and drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth
- Insights into growing government awareness programs and funding related to respiratory disorders
- Review of technological developments in the design of CPAP Machines and coverage of CPAP Machines of 2020
- Details about CPAP-therapy and equipment, and discussion on its relation with sleep apnea
- Market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry and coverage of different events like mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships within the industry
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of industry including 3B Medical, Air Liquide SA, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and ResMed
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- Prevalence of Sleep Apnea
- Trends in CPAP Systems
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Epidemiology of Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- Rise in the Geriatric Population
- Growth in the Development of CPAP Design Machines
- Growing Government Awareness Programs Related to Respiratory Disorders
- Market Restraints
- Side Effects of CPAP Devices
- High Cost of CPAP and Interface Devices
- Market Opportunities
- Launch of Efficient CPAP Devices
- COVID-19 Pandemic
- Industry Insights from an Expert
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Category
- Global Market for CPAP Devices
- Machines
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Masks
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Accessories
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Age Group
- Global Market for CPAP Devices by Age Group
- Adults
- Market Size and Forecast
- Neonates and Infants
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Market for CPAP Devices by End User
- Hospitals and Sleep Laboratories
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Clinics
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Home Healthcare
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for CPAP Devices by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 CPAP Device Supply Rules
Chapter 10 CPAP Machines in 2020
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Launches, Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- 3B Medical
- Air Liquide SA
- Apex Medical Corp.
- Drive Devilbiss Healthcare LLC
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Pulmodyne Inc.
- Resmed
