PUNE, India, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics market is slated to cross USD 50.12 Billion By 2028, as per new research study by Zion Market Research Private Limited. It earned USD 28.11 Billion in 2021 and will register CAGR of about 7% in 2022-2028. Additionally, growth of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market over forecasting timespan is subject to rise in awareness about health & fitness among individuals. Apart from this, increase in tobacco consumers and surge in aging population will embellish size of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market. Technological breakthroughs in diagnosis and treating of strokes will push expansion of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics industry. Rise in stress levels and hectic work schedule as well as tight deadlines at workplace has culminated into massive incurrence of stroke in individuals, thereby driving market trends. Onset of COVID in 2019 resulted in lockdowns and increase in unemployment due to company closures leading to job losses. This translated into surging levels of stress among individuals leading to strokes, thereby leading to huge demand for stroke diagnostics & therapeutics activities.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market- By Type (Diagnostics and Therapeutics) and By Application (Ischemic Stroke and Hemorrhagic Stroke): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.
Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Overview
Attack on brain is referred as stroke and it is caused due to reduction of blood supply to brain. This has resulted in brain not getting appropriate proportion of oxygen causing brain cells to die. Increase in people prone to stokes will steer expansion of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics industry. There are three kinds of stroke including ischemic, transient ischemic attacks, and hemorrhagic. In first kind, i.e. ischemic stroke, flow of blood to brain is reduced in arteries owing to narrowed & blocked blood vessels. Hemorrhagic stroke is due to brain arteries leaking or bursting. However, transient ischemic attacks interrupt temporary blood flow to brain for shorter period. Diagnosis of stroke includes MRI scanning, ultrasound, CT scan, echocardiogram, and cerebral angiogram. The treatment or therapeutics part include intake of aspirin, anticoagulants, and antiplatelets.
Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/stroke-diagnostics-therapeutics-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 144 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes Updated List of tables & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Zion Market Research methodology
Industry Dynamics:
- Drivers: Rise in health awareness and surge in cases of diabetes will boost expansion of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market. A massive increment in tobacco consumers and a huge rise in aging populace prone to stokes will steer market growth.
- Restraints: Huge diagnosis & treatment costs and improper compensation policies can hinder growth of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market.
- Opportunities: Technological breakthroughs in diagnosis & therapeutics sector have resulted in effective treatment of stroke, thereby creating new growth avenues for stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market.
- Challenges: Lockdown has resulted in shutdown of units manufacturing diagnostic equipment, thereby impacting import & export of this equipment across globe. This has posed a big challenge to growth of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/stroke-diagnostics-therapeutics-market
Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market : Segmentation
Based on segment, stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market is segregated into diagnostics and therapeutics. Application Wise, the market is divided into ischemic stroke and hemorrhage stroke.
Diagnostics Segment to Contribute Majorly Towards Market Size Over 2022-2028
Segmental dominance over next six years can be attributed to product innovation in stroke management equipment along with rise in cases of chronic disorders such as diabetes and heart disorders.
Ischemic Stroke Segment To Dominate Application Landscape By 2028
Surge in health consciousness among global population and rise in diabetics as well as tobacco consumers will drive segmental growth. Inflation in geriatric population susceptible to suffer from chronic disorders will drive market trends.
Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/stroke-diagnostics-therapeutics-market
List of Key Players of Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market :
- Siemens AG
- Abbott Laboratories
- Genentech Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Medtronic plc
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cordis Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- GE Healthcare
- Merck & Co.Inc.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7% (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market was valued approximately USD 28.11 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 50.12 billion by 2028.
- Asia Pacific Market is predicted to register highest CAGR in next six years.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market ?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Industry?
- What segments does the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/stroke-diagnostics-therapeutics-market
Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Regional Insights:
North America To Account Majorly Towards Regional Market Size By 2028
Growth of regional market over forecast timespan is subject to rise in frequency of chronic disorders such as diabetes in countries such as the U.S. Apart from this, massive use of stroke diagnostic devices and easy access to upgraded healthcare amenities in region will steer regional market expansion. Presence of qualified healthcare service providers in sub-continent will embellish expansion of stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market in North America.
In addition to this, Asia Pacific Market is predicted to register highest CAGR in next six years. The regional market surge can be attributed to availability of improved healthcare facilities, increase in number of ambulatory surgical centers, rise in number of hospitals equipped with new equipment, and new medical reforms. Breakthroughs in stroke management sector will accentuate regional market size. Countries such as Japan and China are likely to be major regional revenue contributors.
Global Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is segmented as follows:
Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market : By Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics
Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market : By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Ischemic Stroke
- Hemorrhagic Stroke
Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release For Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/stroke-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market-to-hit-revenue
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research
- Diagnostic Imaging Market: The global Diagnostic Imaging Market accrued earnings worth approximately 28.10 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 45.32(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.2% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
- Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market: The global Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market accrued earnings worth approximately 4.12 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 7.57 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 7.6% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
- Fitness Equipment Market: The global Fitness Equipment Market accrued earnings worth approximately 13(USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 17 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 4% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Medical Device Industry
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research
Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch/
About Us
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
3rd Floor, Mrunal Paradise,
Opp Maharaja Hotel, Pimple Gurav,
Pune 411061, Maharashtra, India
Phone No; 020-46277777
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-demand-of-stroke-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market-size--share-to-hit-usd-50-12-billion-by-2028--at-7-cagr-growth-industry-trends--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301503088.html
SOURCE Zion Market Research