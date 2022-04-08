Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Consumables Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type (Prosthetics, Implants, Dental Care Essentials, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Others), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Dental Consumables market was valued at USD 30.41 billion in the year 2021 with North America region leading the regional market share. Growing awareness about oral hygiene for healthy teeth, an ageing population, an increase in people's spending power to enhance beauty and attractiveness, government initiatives to improve dental care, and an increase in demand for false teeth and implants are expected to drive the dental consumables market.

The Asia Pacific dental consumables market is predicted to be the hotspot and the most lucrative region for the market participants worldwide. The rising population and growth in the construction activities of hospitals operating in this region are expected to have numerous growth possibilities. As a result, emerging countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are expected to record a notable growth rate during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global market in last two years. Many countries were in lockdown, suspended trade with other countries and implemented travel restrictions, that led to a decline in the growth of healthcare industry such as of dental care. The high risk of cross-infections and people's fear to go outside influenced dental services across the globe. During the first lockdown, the number of visits to the hospitals and clinics for dental purposes, routine dental procedures and check-ups with oral examination decreased significantly leading to a dampening of the demand for dental consumables. The lower patient volumes and elective procedures resulted in consumables in the preventive and endodontic categories declining the most.

Straumann Group is the world's leading Dental Consumables company and it has strengthened its dental consumables unit that includes implant dentistry by strategic initiatives such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers' needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental implantology.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Dental Consumables Market by value (USD Billion).
  • The report analyses the Dental Consumables Market by Product Type (Dental Prosthetics, Dental Implants, Retail Dental Care Essentials, Orthodontics, Periodontics and Others).
  • The report analyses the Dental Consumables Market by End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Others).
  • The Global Dental Consumables Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).
  • The Global Dental Consumables Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).
  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type and by End User.
  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.
  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and Major Products & Developments and Mergers & Acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Straumann Group, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Co, Zimmer Biomet, Henry Schein, Envista Holdings Corp, Patterson Companies, Ivoclar Vivadent, GC Corporation and Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.
  • The report presents the analysis of Dental Consumables Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Dental Consumables Market: Product Overview

4. 4. Global Dental Consumables Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027

4.2 Global Dental Consumables Market: Growth & Forecast

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Consumables Market

5. Global Dental Consumables Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Consumables Market: By Product Type (2021 & 2027)

5.2 Global Dental Consumables Market: Segment Analysis

5.3 By Dental Prosthetics- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Dental Implants- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.5 By Retail Dental Care Essentials- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.6 By Orthodontics- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.7 By Periodontics- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.8 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Dental Consumables Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Consumables Market: By End User (2021 & 2027)

6.2 Global Dental Consumables Market: Segment Analysis

6.3 By Dental Hospitals & Clinics- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.4 By Dental Laboratories- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Dental Consumables Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Consumables Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

8. North America Dental Consumables Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9. Europe Dental Consumables Market : An Analysis (2017-2027)

10. Asia Pacific Dental Consumables Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

11. Global Dental Consumables Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Dental Consumables Market Drivers

11.2 Global Dental Consumables Market Restraints

11.3 Global Dental Consumables Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Consumables Market - By Product Type (Year 2027)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Consumables Market - By End User (Year 2027)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Consumables Market - By Region (Year 2027)

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Dental Consumables Market

14. Global Dental Consumables Market: Major Products & Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Straumann Group

15.2 Dentsply Sirona

15.3 3M Co

15.4 Zimmer Biomet

15.5 Henry Schein

15.6 Envista Holdings Corp

15.7 Patterson Companies

15.8 Ivoclar Vivadent

15.9 GC Corporation

15.10 Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

16. About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59aj12

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dental-consumables-market-2022-to-2027---by-product-type-end-user-and-region-301520772.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.