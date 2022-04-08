DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Consumables Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type (Prosthetics, Implants, Dental Care Essentials, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Others), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Dental Consumables market was valued at USD 30.41 billion in the year 2021 with North America region leading the regional market share. Growing awareness about oral hygiene for healthy teeth, an ageing population, an increase in people's spending power to enhance beauty and attractiveness, government initiatives to improve dental care, and an increase in demand for false teeth and implants are expected to drive the dental consumables market.
The Asia Pacific dental consumables market is predicted to be the hotspot and the most lucrative region for the market participants worldwide. The rising population and growth in the construction activities of hospitals operating in this region are expected to have numerous growth possibilities. As a result, emerging countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are expected to record a notable growth rate during the forecast period.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global market in last two years. Many countries were in lockdown, suspended trade with other countries and implemented travel restrictions, that led to a decline in the growth of healthcare industry such as of dental care. The high risk of cross-infections and people's fear to go outside influenced dental services across the globe. During the first lockdown, the number of visits to the hospitals and clinics for dental purposes, routine dental procedures and check-ups with oral examination decreased significantly leading to a dampening of the demand for dental consumables. The lower patient volumes and elective procedures resulted in consumables in the preventive and endodontic categories declining the most.
Straumann Group is the world's leading Dental Consumables company and it has strengthened its dental consumables unit that includes implant dentistry by strategic initiatives such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers' needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental implantology.
Scope of the Report
- The report analyses the Dental Consumables Market by value (USD Billion).
- The report analyses the Dental Consumables Market by Product Type (Dental Prosthetics, Dental Implants, Retail Dental Care Essentials, Orthodontics, Periodontics and Others).
- The report analyses the Dental Consumables Market by End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Others).
- The Global Dental Consumables Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).
- The Global Dental Consumables Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).
- The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type and by End User.
- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.
- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and Major Products & Developments and Mergers & Acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Straumann Group, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Co, Zimmer Biomet, Henry Schein, Envista Holdings Corp, Patterson Companies, Ivoclar Vivadent, GC Corporation and Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.
- The report presents the analysis of Dental Consumables Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Dental Consumables Market: Product Overview
4. 4. Global Dental Consumables Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027
4.2 Global Dental Consumables Market: Growth & Forecast
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Consumables Market
5. Global Dental Consumables Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Consumables Market: By Product Type (2021 & 2027)
5.2 Global Dental Consumables Market: Segment Analysis
5.3 By Dental Prosthetics- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.4 By Dental Implants- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.5 By Retail Dental Care Essentials- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.6 By Orthodontics- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.7 By Periodontics- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.8 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
6. Global Dental Consumables Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Consumables Market: By End User (2021 & 2027)
6.2 Global Dental Consumables Market: Segment Analysis
6.3 By Dental Hospitals & Clinics- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
6.4 By Dental Laboratories- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
6.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
7. Global Dental Consumables Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Dental Consumables Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)
8. North America Dental Consumables Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)
9. Europe Dental Consumables Market : An Analysis (2017-2027)
10. Asia Pacific Dental Consumables Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)
11. Global Dental Consumables Market Dynamics
11.1 Global Dental Consumables Market Drivers
11.2 Global Dental Consumables Market Restraints
11.3 Global Dental Consumables Market Trends
12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Consumables Market - By Product Type (Year 2027)
12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Consumables Market - By End User (Year 2027)
12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Dental Consumables Market - By Region (Year 2027)
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Share of global leading companies
13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Dental Consumables Market
14. Global Dental Consumables Market: Major Products & Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions
15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 Straumann Group
15.2 Dentsply Sirona
15.3 3M Co
15.4 Zimmer Biomet
15.5 Henry Schein
15.6 Envista Holdings Corp
15.7 Patterson Companies
15.8 Ivoclar Vivadent
15.9 GC Corporation
15.10 Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.
