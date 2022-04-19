DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dental insurance market reached a value of US$ 173.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 290.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.60% during 2022-2027.
The increasing prevalence of various oral disorders, such as gingivitis, tooth decay, oral cancer and broken teeth, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the changing dietary patterns and increasing consumption of sugary compounds, there is a rising incidence of gum disease and cavities. This has led to the widespread adoption of dental insurance policies to cover treatment expenditures and obtain premium-quality care.
Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of customized insurance plans that cover regular check-ups of the patients and offer affordable, more accessible and higher quality care, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) to enable hyper-accurate, liability-free diagnostics and develop comprehensive insurance policies are positively impacting the market growth.
Other factors, including the increasing demand for regular dental check-ups and significant growth in the healthcare industry, along with the implementation of various government initiatives to formalize dentalcare services, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aetna Inc. (CVS Health Corporation), Aflac Inc., Allianz SE, Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., Axa S.A., Cigna, Delta Dental Plans Association, MetLife Inc., United Concordia (Highmark Inc.) and United HealthCare Services Inc.
The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dental insurance market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027.
Breakup by Type:
- Major
- Basic
- Preventive
Breakup by Coverage:
- Dental Preferred Provider Organizations
- Dental Health Maintenance Organizations
- Dental Indemnity Plans
- Others
Breakup by Demographics:
- Senior Citizens
- Adults
- Minors
Breakup by End User:
- Individuals
- Corporates
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
