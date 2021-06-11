NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental lasers market is poised to grow by USD 206.83 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the dental lasers market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases, and the increased demand for oral care, and the growing demand for laser dentistry and painless treatment.
The dental lasers market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for laser dentistry and painless treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the dental laser market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The dental lasers market covers the following areas:
Dental Lasers Market Sizing
Dental Lasers Market Forecast
Dental Lasers Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- A.R.C. Laser GmbH
- BIOLASE Inc.
- DEKA M.E.L.A. srl
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- Fotona d.o.o.
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Dental Scalers Market- The dental scalers market is segmented by product (powered dental scalers and handheld dental scalers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Global Dental Restoration Market- The dental restoration market is segmented by product (dental amalgams, dental composites, dental cement, dental ceramics, and dental liners), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the ROW), and end-user (dental hospitals, dental clinics, and research institutions).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value Chain Analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Soft tissue dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- All tissue dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-users
- Hospitals
- Dental clinics
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A.R.C. Laser GmbH
- BIOLASE Inc.
- DEKA M.E.L.A. srl
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- Fotona d.o.o.
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- Wuhan Gigaa Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-dental-lasersmarket
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/dental-lasers-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dental-lasers-market-206-83-million-growth-expected-during-2021-202517000-technavio-research-reports-301310668.html
SOURCE Technavio