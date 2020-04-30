NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Dermatology Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.3%. Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Diagnostic Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$460.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$384.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diagnostic Devices will reach a market size of US$170.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3Gen, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Carl Zeiss A/S
- Cutera, Inc.
- Cynosure, Inc.
- Genesis Biosystems, Inc.
- HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Michelson Diagnostics, Ltd.
- Photomedex, Inc.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Dermatology Devices Market
Market in North America
Market in Europe
Market in Asia Pacific
Market in Latin America
Market in Middle East and Africa
Market Overview on Dermatology Devices
Market Infographics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Market Share by Segment
Dermatology Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Dermatology Devices Market Drivers and Restraints
Increasing Skin Disorders is Driving the Market Growth
Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology can
Propel the Market
Technological Advancements Boosting the Market Growth
3GEN, INC.
BRUKER CORPORATION
CARL ZEISS A/S
CUTERA
CYNOSURE
GENESIS BIOSYSTEMS
HEINE OPTOTECHNIK GMBH & CO. KG
LUMENIS
MICHELSON DIAGNOSTICS
PHOTOMEDEX
V. CURATED RESEARCH
