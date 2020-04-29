NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diaphragm Pumps market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Water & Wastewater, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Water & Wastewater will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$41.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$33.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Water & Wastewater will reach a market size of US$59.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$353.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Flowserve Corporation
- Grundfos Holding A/S
- Idex Corporation
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Leak-Proof Pumps (I) Pvt. Ltd.
- Lewa GmbH
- Pump Solutions Group
- Tapflo AB
- Verder International BV
- Xylem, Inc.
- Yamada Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Diaphragm Pumps
Pros and Cons
A Prelude to Diaphragm Pumps Market
Diaphragm Pumps Market in North America
Air Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) Pump Market Overview
Global Competitor Market Shares
Diaphragm Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Market Share by End-Users Applications
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Diaphragm Pumps Market: Drivers & Restraints
Rising Demand for Diaphragm Pumps in the Chemical Industry is
Boosting the Market Growth
Innovations & Advancements
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
